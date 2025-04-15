Ta'amu, D.C. Defense and Potter Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week

by Fran Stuchbury

April 15, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

D.C. Defenders quarterback Jordan Ta'amu, the Defenders defense, and Michigan Panthers kicker B.T. Potter were named the OurSports Central United Football League Offensive Player, Defensive Player and Unsung Hero of the Week, respectively, for week three of the UFL season.

Ta'amu completed 17 of 37 passes for 243 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in the Defenders' 27-15 victory over the St. Louis Battlehawks. Nine different Defenders players caught at least one reception. His three touchdown passes went to wide receivers Ty Scott and Cornell Powell and tight end Briley Moore-McKinney.

Ta'amu previously played in the 2020 XFL with the St. Louis BattleHawks. He cycled through several NFL practice squad rosters in 2020 and 2021 before starting for the United States Football League's Tampa Bay Bandits for the 2022 season. He signed with the D.C Defenders in 2023 and was the XFL's 2023 Offensive Player of the Year.

His 62-yard touchdown pass to Ty Scott got D.C. off to a hot start.

Honorable mention goes to Michigan Panthers quarterback Bryce Perkins who connected on 17-of-23 passes for 193 yards and one interception, plus 10 carries for 30 yards and two touchdowns in the Panthers' 26-23 win over the San Antonio Brahmas.

Defensively, the Defenders rang up three sacks, nine tackles for loss, three interceptions, one forced fumble, and five pass breakups in their dominant victory, keeping them the only undefeated team in the UFL at 3-0. The Battlehawks, who had the best rushing attack in the UFL, were held to only 45 yards on the ground.

Houston safety Leon O'Neal, Jr. earned honorable mention with eight tackles, one pass breakup and one interception returned 30 yards for a touchdown in the Roughnecks' 18-17 triumph over the Memphis Showboats.

Another honorable mention goes to San Antonio linebacker Jordan Williams who had nine tackles, one pass breakup and one interception returned 85 yards for a touchdown in the Brahmas' loss.

With 54 seconds left in regulation, Potter connected on a game-winning, 28-yard field goal in Michigan's win over San Antonio. Potter played college football at Clemson where he was two-time, Second-Team All-ACC in 2021 and 2022. He signed with the Michigan Panthers on November 7, 2024.

His kick improved the Panthers record to 2-1.

Honorable mention goes to Birmingham quarterback Matt Corral. After throwing a 20-yard touchdown pass to Cade Johnson to tie the game, he scampered for the one-point touchdown conversion to give the Stallions a 10-9 victory over the Arlington Renegades.

