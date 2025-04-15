Michigan Panthers to Host "Meet the Players" Event with Season Ticket Holders on Thursday, April 17

DETROIT, Michigan - The Michigan Panthers announced on Tuesday that the team will host a "Meet The Players" event on Thursday, April 17 exclusively for season ticket holders. The event will be held at DraftKings Sports & Social Troy (2850 Coolidge Hwy, Troy, MI 48084).

The event will be open to season ticket holders from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. ET. Everyone in attendance will receive one drink ticket, which is good for beer, wine and "Pablo's Specialty Drink." Food, water and soft drinks are free to all of those in attendance. Posters will also be available for player autographs.

Players and staff will be traveling to Michigan for their game against the Memphis Showboats on Friday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET and will come straight to the event from the airport. Team arrival at the event is tentatively scheduled for 5 p.m. ET and players will be available for pictures and autographs until approximately 6:30 p.m. ET. Please note that team arrival time is subject to change.

This is a family friendly event and those with questions are encouraged to email tickets@uflpanthers.com. For more about the 2025 Michigan Panthers, see the full schedule and purchase tickets, fans can click on UFLPanthers.com.

