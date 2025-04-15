United Football League Selects Henry Schein Medical as Official Medical Products Supplier for the 2025 Season

ARLINGTON, Texas - Henry Schein Medical, the U.S. medical business of Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), has been selected by the United Football League (UFL) as its official medical products supplier for the third consecutive year. This agreement underscores the UFL's unwavering commitment to the health and well-being of its athletes, providing both athletes and athletic trainers with access to cutting-edge medical solutions through Henry Schein Medical's Athletics and Schools business.

The partnership will equip UFL teams and athletic trainers with a comprehensive range of medical products and equipment, including advanced compression therapy systems, rapid recovery devices, and injury prevention tools. These resources will play a crucial role in helping athletic trainers enhance player performance, accelerate recovery, and minimize the risk of injuries throughout the UFL season.

"The health and safety of our athletes is paramount," said Tim Bream, Director of Athletic Training, UFL. "Partnering with Henry Schein Medical for the past three years has provided our athletic trainers with top-tier medical products, ensuring they have the tools needed to help athletes perform at their best and recover effectively. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to setting a new standard for athlete care in professional football."

Henry Schein Medical's Athletics and Schools business supports sports teams at all levels. The Company provides athletic trainers, physical therapists, strength and conditioning coaches, nutritionists, higher education and K-12 student health clinics, and lab and research facilities around the country with sports medicine supplies and equipment. Its offerings range from electrolyte supplements and portable medical kits to physical therapy tables, emergency medical services equipment, and more.

"We are thrilled to once again join forces with the UFL to help contribute to the league's dedication to athlete well-being," said Eric Kearns, National Sales Director of Henry Schein Medical's Athletics and Schools business. "We see the athletes on the field giving their all, but often forget the immense dedication and work that goes into the health and safety aspect of their performance. That is why athletic trainers are so vital. Their tireless pre-game preparations and post-game recovery efforts, and all the behind-the-scenes work, are what help set athletes up for success."

