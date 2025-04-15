Preview: Showboats at Panthers

April 15, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- For the first time in the 2025 United Football League season, a pair of teams will face off for the second time in the season when the Memphis Showboats travel to Detroit for a Friday matchup with the Michigan Panthers.

Michigan defeated the Showboats 26-12 in the season-opener in Memphis on March 30. Memphis had an opportunity to tie or win the game, down 20-12 and reaching the Panthers' 22-yard line with. But Michigan's Kai Nacua returned an interception 80 yards for a TD with 23 seconds remaining on the next play to seal the victory for the Panthers.

CLOSE CALLS

In each of Memphis' three games this season, the Showboats had the ball late in the fourth quarter with an opportunity to tie or win the game. In the opener against Michigan, Memphis trailed by 8 and reached the Panthers' 22-yard line with less than a minute left, before an 80-yard pick six sealed the victory for the Panthers. In Week Two, the Showboats trailed by six with the ball in Defenders territory, but the drive stalled leading to a field-goal attempt and an opportunity to retain possession with 4th-and-12 at their own 28, but the field goal was blocked. Last week, Memphis scored a touchdown with less than a minute remaining to pull within one, 18-17, but a 2-point conversion attempt failed.

ADAMS CONTINUES TO LEAD THE LEAGUE

Wide receiver Jonathan Adams had the top receiving performances in the UFL in Weeks One and Two. His production dipped just a bit in Week Three, but he still grabbed 5 receptions for 42 yards.

That performance leaves him atop the UFL rankings for receiving yards and receptions after three weeks of action. His 263 yards receiving are 48 yards better than D.C.'s Ty Scott and his 20 receptions are six better than St. Louis' Jacob Saylors.

His 128-yard receiving performance vs. D.C. in Week Two remains the only 100-yard receiving performance in the UFL this season. That total is No. 4 on the UFL all-time single-game receiving chart.

BLUE STEELE

Linebacker Steele Chambers was the only UFL defender to record double-digit tackles in both Week One and Week Two. He dropped back to 6 tackles last week.

Chambers tallied 10 total tackles in both the Showboats' opener against Michigan and Week Two against D.C.

Chambers is tied for the No. 1 spot in the United Football League in total tackles, along with Michigan's Frank Ginda. His 15 solo stops ranks No. 2 only behind San Antonio's Jordan Williams.

NEW DECKHANDS FOR THE 'BOATS

The Showboats made a handful of personnel moves Monday, April 14. Memphis signed LB Andrew Dowell and DL Ja'Mion Franklin.

The Showboats released DB Tenny Adewusi and LB Yvondy Rigby.

