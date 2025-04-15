Arlington Renegades and Susan G. Komen© Announce Community Partnership to Support Breast Cancer Awareness and Local Fundraising Efforts

April 15, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - The Arlington Renegades are proud to announce a new community partnership with Susan G. Komen©, the world's leading breast cancer organization. This collaboration highlights a shared commitment to engaging the Dallas-Fort Worth community through awareness, recognition, and meaningful action.

The partnership will be in the spotlight at the Renegades' upcoming home game on Saturday, April 19, at Choctaw Stadium, which will feature the special theme "Her Game Day." Dedicated to celebrating women and girls in sports, the event will shine a light on the remarkable women in our community and their contributions to football. This meaningful day will also honor breast cancer survivors, recognize the strength of the Komen community, and help raise critical funds to support Susan G. Komen's mission to end breast cancer.

As the official Community Game Day Partner, Susan G. Komen will be featured throughout the game's programming. Fans can support the cause by purchasing specially priced $25 tickets through a dedicated link- with a portion of the proceeds going directly to Komen's local efforts. Survivors will also be recognized on-field as part of the evening's celebration.

To purchase tickets to "Her Game Day" and support Susan G. Komen, visit [https://www.gofevo.com/event/susangkomendfw].

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from April 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.