Ta'amu, Harris and Tillery Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week

by Fran Stuchbury

April 22, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

D.C Defenders quarterback Jordan Ta'amu, Arlington Renegades cornerback Ajene Harris, and Birmingham Stallions safety JoJo Tillery were named the OurSports Central United Football League Offensive Player, Defensive Player and Unsung Hero of the Week, respectively, for week four of the UFL season.

Ta'amu earned offensive player honors for the second straight week by completing 19-of-31 passes for 299 yards with one touchdown and adding 10 carries for 74 yards and another score in the Defenders' 24-18 loss to the San Antonio Brahmas. His 299 passing yards was the most by a UFL quarterback this season. Seven different D.C. players caught at least one pass.

Honorable mention goes to Michigan Panthers quarterback Bryce Perkins who connected on 15-of-22 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns, and contributed 10 runs for 30 yards in the Panthers' 27-9 win over the Memphis Showboats.

Defensively, Harris compiled eight total tackles, two pass breakups and one interception returned 100 yards for a touchdown in Arlington's 30-15 victory over the St. Louis Battlehawks.

Harris played college football at USC before signing with with the XFL's Houston Roughnecks in 2020. In 2023 he led the XFL in interceptions with five and made the All-XFL team. He was selected by the Renegades in the 2024 UFL Dispersal Draft and made the All-UFL Team last season.

His interception sealed the victory for Arlington.

Michigan linebacker Frank Ginda earned honorable mention with thirteen total tackles and half a sack.

With 30 seconds left in the game and Houston down by seven points with the ball at Birmingham's 45-yard line, Tillery intercepted a pass by Roughnecks quarterback Jalan McClendon at the 31-yard line to clinch the Stallions' 23-16 win.

Tillery played college football at Wofford and has been a member of the Stallions since the 2022 season when they played in the USFL.

