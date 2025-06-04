Arlington Quarterback Luis Perez Named Week Ten Pizza Hut Offensive Player of the Week by the UFL

June 4, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - After delivering one of the most efficient performances of the 2025 season, Arlington Renegades quarterback Luis Perez has been named the Pizza Hut Offensive Player of the Week for Week 10 of the United Football League season.

Perez was in complete command during Arlington's 23-6 win over the San Antonio Brahmas, completing 26 of 32 passes for 283 yards and rushing for a touchdown. He opened the game with a stunning 21-of-24 first half- an 87.5% completion rate- guiding the Renegades to four straight scoring drives in the second quarter.

His Player of the Week moment came deep in Brahmas territory, facing third down. Capitalizing on a quick defensive stop, Perez kept the ball on a designed quarterback run and bulldozed through a defender to reach the end zone. The touchdown set the tone for a dominant Arlington performance and capped off the Renegades' season with a fifth win.

With his poise, accuracy, and leadership, Perez once again proved why he's one of the most trusted quarterbacks in spring football. Week after week, he has delivered with the kind of high-level execution that defines a true field general.







