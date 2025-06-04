United Football League Announces Players of the Week for Week 10

ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League has announced its Players of the Week for Week 10 of the 2025 season. This week's honors go to Arlington Renegades quarterback Luis Perez, who has been named the Pizza Hut Offensive Player of the Week; Birmingham Stallions linebacker Tae Crowder, who received Ortho© Defensive Player of the Week honors; and Michigan Panthers wide receiver Xavier Malone, who is the Special Teams Player of the Week.

Pizza Hut Offensive Player of the Week: Luis Perez, QB - Arlington Renegades

Quarterback Luis Perez had a standout performance in Week 10, putting together a commanding 23-6 victory over the San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday afternoon. He ended the day going 26 of 32 for 283 yards and a rushing touchdown, highlighting an extravagant first-half going 21 for 24, a 87.5 percent completion rate, for the Renegades' fifth win to cap the season.

The second quarter for Perez and the Renegades was a masterclass of football. Perez showed his 'Spring King' football IQ with four consecutive scoring drives, showcasing numerous receivers' ball-hawking skills, as well as his own throwing power. On a third down inside the Brahmas 10-yard line, Perez had his player of the week moment. Not wanting to waste a three-and-out provided by the Renegade defense, Perez used his legs on a designed quarterback run, barreling into a Brahmas player to get himself into the endzone. This set the tone for Arlington the rest of the game, leading to the 23-6 win.

Ortho© Defensive Player of the Week: Tae Crowder, LB - Birmingham Stallions

Linebacker Tae Crowder provided a stellar defensive performance for the Stallions' last regular-season game on Sunday, using his speed and awareness on the field. In the 46-9 victory over the Memphis Showboats, he finished the day with not one but two pick-six interceptions for 126 total yards.

During the first quarter, the Showboats looked for a quick score to respond to the previous Stallions touchdown. In a textbook example of the 'tip drill,' as the ball was in the air, Crowder snagged the ball, taking it back 51 yards for another Stallions score. The interception confirmed the attitude of the defense for the rest of the ball game. Later, at the start of the fourth quarter, lightning struck twice in the Stallions' favor. Crowder kept his head on a swivel and intercepted a deep pass, broke tackles, and found an alley to run it 75 yards to the end zone. The Stallions won the game 46-9, gearing themselves up for a playoff matchup against the Michigan Panthers this weekend.

Special Teams Player of the Week: Xavier Malone, WR - Michigan Panthers

Wide receiver Xavier Malone provided an excellent special teams performance on Saturday against the Houston Roughnecks. His acceleration, intensity, and awareness to find the open field had Malone record three kickoff returns for 99 yards, highlighted by a strong 50-yard return. He also contributed to the offense, recording one reception for 24 yards.

Coming out of halftime, the Panthers looked for a spark to get points on the board. During the opening kickoff, Malone faked a reverse toss to a teammate and turned on the burners. He blew past multiple defenders before being taken down in Roughnecks territory. The return set Michigan up for a five-play drive for its first touchdown of the game.

Each week, the UFL recognizes players who deliver exceptional on-field performances and demonstrate the league's commitment to excellence, competition, and entertainment.

