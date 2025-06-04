DC Defenders Host XFL Conference Championship Watch Party at Walter's Sports Bar

June 4, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

D.C. Defenders News Release







Local sports fans are invited to cheer on the DC Defenders at a free watch party on Sunday evening at Walter's Sports Bar at Navy Yard. The Defenders will take on conference rival the St. Louis Battlehawks at 6 p.m. for the XFL Conference Championship. The watch party will include a live DJ, Defenders in-game host Lois Cook, food and beverage specials, and team activations. Fans can also get information about 2026 UFL season tickets to be part of the growing spring football platform.

The XFL Conference Championship will be held at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis and televised nationally on FOX. A win against St. Louis would propel the Defenders to the 2025 UFL Championship Game presented by Underdog on Saturday, June 14, at 8 p.m. ET, which will air on ABC. The Battlehawks are hosting the conference championship after finishing with the best record in the XFL Conference during the recently-completed 2025 regular season.

The Defenders last saw playoff action in the conference Championship game of the XFL in 2023. In the inaugural post-COVID season for the franchise, the team reached the championship game before falling to the Arlington Renegades.

WHEN: Sunday, June 8 from 6-9 p.m. ET

WHERE: Walter's Sports Bar, Navy Yard

10 N St SE, Washington, DC 20003







United Football League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.