St. Louis Battlehawks Announce Let's Hustle for STL

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Battlehawks today announced a series of activations in their COMM UNITY HU STL E initiative to support the immediate and long-term recovery efforts of St. Louis from the recent tornado damage.

Working in conjunction with their premier community partner, United Way of Greater St. Louis, the Battlehawks are providing five ways to provide assistance for those in need:

JOIN THE PRE-GAME RELIEF EFFORT

June 8 Tailgate, 1:30-4:30 PM CT

United Way of Greater St. Louis' nonprofit partner, St. Louis Food Bank, will be on site at the official St. Louis Battlehawks tailgate in Baer Plaza this Sunday with their truck to collect items for those impacted by the tornados. Fans are encouraged to bring items such as canned goods, cereal, granola bars, storage containers, toothbrushes, toothpaste, body soap, shampoo, diapers, can openers, cleaning products and supplies.

XFL CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP

ST. LOUIS BATTLEHAWS vs D.C. DEFENDERS

BUY A JUNE 8TH TICKET TO GIVE $10 TO TORNADO RELIEF FUND

Visit http://theufl.com/battlehawkstornadorelief to purchase tickets to watch the Battlehawks in the XFL Conference Championship game and $10 of every ticket sold will be donated to the United Way of Greater St. Louis Severe Storm/Tornado Relief Fund.

ROUND UP AT THE REGISTER

Buy new Battlehawks apparel and official merchandise at the UFL Shop outside of Section 153 and round up at the register. This includes pieces from The Lou collection, the new, limited edition Battlehawks and Nelly collaboration available only at the UFL Shop on game day.

50/50 RAFFLE

A portion of the Battlehawks 50/50 Raffle* on June 8th will benefit the United Way of Greater St. Louis Severe Storm/Tornado Relief Fund. *Must be 18+ years of age and physically located in Missouri to enter. Official rules and raffle license available. Proceeds also benefit RAC.

ST. LOUIS BATTLEHAWKS BOX

Lee's Famous Recipe has not only extended their St. Louis Battlehawks Box promotion through the end of the postseason, they are also graciously donating $1 from every Box sold to benefit the Battlehawks disaster relief initiative with United Way of Greater St. Louis. Visit any of their 15 area locations to enjoy four of their FAMOUS hand-breaded chicken strips, an order of potato wedges, and two dipping sauces.

The St. Louis Battlehawks have also joined with the St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues, and St. Louis CITY SC, and Anheuser-Busch to provide a unique experience to be auctioned during a special broadcast of the Cardinals game on Friday, June 6 on Fan Duel Sports and KMOV and Matrix Midwest.







