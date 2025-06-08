Battlehawks Fall to Defenders in XFL Conference Championship, 36-18

June 8, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis - The St. Louis Battlehawks fell to the D.C. Defenders, 36-18, at The Dome at America's Center in front of 27,589 fans. The Defenders dominated the Battlehawks collecting 388 offensive yards to St. Louis' 240.

On D.C.'s second drive of the game, QB Jordan Ta'amu made a short pass to WR Chris Rowland for an 11-yard gain. He followed that with a 42-yard deep pass to WR Seth Williams to give the Defenders a 6-0 lead with 6:13 left in the first quarter. St. Louis was unable to respond on the following drive, returning the ball to D.C. on a 45-yard punt by P Sterling Hofrichter. RB Deon Jackson then rushed for 18-yards to the STL 2 to set up a touchdown rush by Jackson on the following play. Ta'aum then passed to Powell for a successful 2-point conversion to increase the Defenders lead to 14-0.

St. Louis QB Max Duggan responded with a pass to TE Jake Sutherland who jumped over the Defenders' defense for 15-yards. He then handed it off to Saylors for an 11-yard rush into D.C. territory before being sacked twice by DE Andre Mintze and DE Derick Roberson to force the Battlehawks to punt once again on 4th down. Battlehawks CB Myles Jones picked up an interception on a pass by Ta'amu on the following drive. A defensive pass interference and an unsportsmanlike conduct call then moved St. Louis to the DC 2. Duggan handed the ball off to Saylors for a 2-yard touchdown rush to make the score 14-7.

With 3:10 left in the first half, the Defenders made a 20-yard pass to Williams to the STL 41 followed by a 10-yard rush by Jackson. The Defenders then turned to K Matt McCrane on fourth down for a successful 34-yard field goal, increasing their lead 17-6. D.C.'s LB Anthony Hines III then recovered a fumble by Duggan on 3rd and 5. D.C. used the opportunity to kick a 41-yard field goal to further their lead, 20-6.

Returning for the second half, QB Brandon Silvers took the helm but was unable to add to their score, turning the ball over on downs on the DC 44. Ta'aum took full advantage of the field placement, throwing a 32-yard pass to Powell. Smith then ran for a 2-yard touchdown rush making the score 26-6.

Silvers regained possession, throwing a 40-yard pass to WR Jahcour Pearson down to the DC 32. Saylors then rushed up the middle for 9-yards to set up a 12-yard touchdown pass to WR Hakeem Butler to shrink the Defenders lead, 26-12.

The Defenders got the ball back, rushing for 8 before a defensive pass interference call gave them another 15-yard gain. Jackson ran for 17-yards followed by a 5-yard touchdown rush. Ta'amu then handed the ball to RB Abram Smith for a successful one-point conversion to make the score 33-12 to start the fourth quarter.

Duggan reentered the game but was unable to reach a first down, forcing another fourth down punt. The Defenders wasted no time, rushing for 10-yards and once again gaining another 15 on an St. Louis face mask penalty. They then returned to McCrane for a successful 32-yard field goal making the score 36-12. Duggan responded with a pass to WR Frank Darby for a gain of 48 on top of a 14-yard gain from a horse collar tackle to the DC 2. Duggan then carried the ball in for a 2-yard touchdown rush making the score 36-18.







