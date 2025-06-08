Michigan Panthers vs. Birmingham Stallions (USFL Conference Championship) - Postgame Information

June 8, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Michigan Panthers News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - For the first time in modern spring league history and the first time overall since 1983, the Michigan Panthers defeated the Birmingham Stallions, 44-29, to secure a spot in the UFL Championship Game in St. Louis, Missouri.

The Panthers drew first blood, with Toa Taua shooting through the open gap on a three-yard touchdown run. Bryce Perkins found a wide open Cole Hikutini for a successful one-point conversion attempt, making the score 7-0.

Birmingham looked to respond and reached Michigan territory off a facemask penalty. The Panthers pass rush led by Breeland Speaks stood strong, and forced a missed 56-yard field goal attempt that banked right from Harrison Mevis, keeping the Stallions scoreless going into the second quarter.

Michigan began to rely more on All-UFL quarterback Perkins, who returned to the field for the first time in three weeks. On third-and-four deep at Birmingham's 23-yard line, Perkins eluded multiple tackles inside the pocket to eventually find Malik Turner for the first down.

The drive ended in Michigan's second touchdown of the game, Perkins using his dual-threat capabilities to rush in for a one-yard touchdown. Taua fought through multiple defenders for a successful one-point conversion.

Down multiple scores, Birmingham was looking for someone to step up for a big play. Deon Cain came through, turning a short catch-and-run across the middle into a 63-yard gain, putting the Stallions just outside the red zone.

On the subsequent play, J'Mar Smith found Jordan Thomas in the corner of the end zone for Birmingham's first score of the game. The one-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful.

Michigan's defense, after allowing a quick score, now helped add to their own team's score. Kai Nacua jumped the short right pass from Smith for a 25-yard pick-six, followed by a successful one-point conversion attempt off a two-yard scramble from Perkins.

Matt Corral came in at quarterback, leading the Stallions on a seven-play, 74-yard scoring drive that culminated in a one-yard touchdown run from C.J. Marable. Ricky Person Jr. caught the pass on the two-point conversion attempt to bring the game back within one score.

The second half kicked off with another 56-yard field goal attempt from Mevis, this time successful.

Perkins helped lead the Panthers into the red zone, showcasing his skills on a 29-yard scramble in which he broke multiple tackles once again, as well as a 28-yard pass to Devin Ross. Taua scored his second rushing touchdown of the day on a six-yard carry, followed by a successful one-point conversion attempt.

The Panthers offense got more big plays soon after, this time from Turner on a 76-yard touchdown catch that saw him run sideline-to-sideline. The one-point conversion attempt from Taua was unsuccessful.

Corral responded with a short right three-yard touchdown pass to Davion Davis, but the two-point conversion was unsuccessful, keeping the game at two scores.

He and the offense did not have to stay off the field for long, with a fumble from Jaylon Moore resulting in a turnover for the Panthers, and putting the Stallions on offense again in Michigan territory. Three plays later, Corral found Thomas in the end zone for another quick score, but once again the Panthers defense held strong for another failed two-point conversion.

Michigan would stay undeterred, and after getting in the red zone would call on Taua to punch his ticket in the end zone for the third time. He would also get in the end zone for the one-point conversion attempt.

With all the pressure on Birmingham, the Panthers defense came up with another big play. Arnold Tarpley III intercepted Corral for the Panthers second interception of the game, returning it for 20 yards into Birmingham territory.

B. T. Potter drove the 36-yard field goal attempt through the upright, extending the Panthers' lead to 15 points with less than three minutes remaining.

Birmingham was not on offense for much longer as Corral fumbled on a sack by Taylor Stallworth. Dee Delaney scooped up the fumble for Michigan's third turnover of the game, and the dagger for Birmingham's chances at a comeback.

Perkins completed 20-of-25 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown. Birmingham's Corral went 12-of-25 for 147 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Smith completed 4-of-10 for 102 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Taua led Michigan in rushing with 85 yards and three touchdowns on 21 attempts. Perkins had a rushing touchdown himself and 34 yards on eight carries. Marable led all Stallions rushers with 28 yards and a touchdown on eight rushing attempts.

Turner was one yard shy of 100, leading all Michigan receivers with 99 yards and a touchdown on six catches, as well as setting a Panthers season-long play of 76 yards on the touchdown catch. Cain led all Stallions receivers with 124 yards on six catches.

The Michigan Panthers will travel to The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis Missouri to take on either the St. Louis Battlehawks or D.C. Defenders in the UFL Championship Game. Kickoff is slated for Saturday, June 14 at 8:00 PM ET on ABC.







United Football League Stories from June 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.