Defenders Top Battlehawks 36-18, Advance to UFL Championship

June 8, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

D.C. Defenders News Release







ST. LOUIS - The D.C. Defenders traveled west to face the St. Louis Battlehawks in the 2025 XFL Championship Game, vying for a spot in next week's UFL Championship. Having lost to the Battlehawks at Audi Field in the regular-season finale, the Defenders were seeking revenge and their first championship appearance since the 2023 XFL title game.

Both teams went three-and-out on their opening drives. D.C. struck first on its second offensive series when quarterback Jordan Ta'amu connected with wide receiver Seth Williams for a 42-yard touchdown over the middle to make it 6-0.

The Defenders extended their lead early in the second quarter, as running back Deon Jackson punched it in from two yards out. A successful two-point conversion pushed the lead to 14-0.

St. Louis responded with a spark. After forcing a Ta'amu fumble (but failing to recover it), Battlehawks cornerback Myles Jones intercepted Ta'amu to set up a Jacob Saylors 2-yard touchdown run, cutting the lead to 14-6. D.C. answered with two field goals from kicker Matt McCrane, heading into halftime with a 20-6 advantage.

The Battlehawks made a change at quarterback to open the second half, replacing former Heisman Trophy finalist Max Duggan with veteran Brandon Silvers. However, the switch didn't slow D.C.'s momentum. Running back Abram Smith scored from two yards out to give the Defenders a commanding 26-6 lead.

Silvers responded with a highlight-reel, one-handed touchdown catch by wide receiver Hakeem Butler, narrowing the score to 26-12.

But the Defenders pulled away in the fourth quarter. Jackson scored his second rushing touchdown of the night from five yards out, followed by a one-point conversion by Smith. Though Duggan added a late rushing touchdown for St. Louis, it wasn't enough.

D.C. secured a 36-18 victory and will head to the 2025 UFL Championship Game.







United Football League Stories from June 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.