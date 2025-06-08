Stallions Fall to Panthers, 44-29, in USFL Conference Championship Game

June 8, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

The Birmingham Stallions (7-4) fell to the Michigan Panthers (7-4), 44-29, in the USFL Conference Championship Game at Protective Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The result ends the season for the Stallions and will prevent the three-time defending champions from playing for a fourth consecutive championship.

"Congratulations to Coach Mike Nolan and the Michigan Panthers," said Birmingham Stallions head coach Skip Holtz. "I said all week that these games against Michigan have always been battles. Everyone of the games in this series comes down to the final play, just look at the last time we played these guys. This one today, frustrates me. Offensively, we just really were never in a rhythm. I am not using this as an excuse, but we don't have any quarterbacks that have played any consistent football. We have a bunch of guys who have played three games this season. We threw two interceptions that could have been avoided, and we couldn't get off the field on defense. I think their quarterback, (Bryce Perkins) is an absolute stud and he is deserving of the recognition that he has received. Coach Nolan does it the right way, I have great respect for that organization and for Coach Nolan. I am happy for Michigan, this loss is frustrating for us and it's sad to say goodbye to a group of guys that have been through so much adversity that they have gone through this year, and what they did to overcome it."

The Stallions finished the day with 303 yards of total offense, with 242 of which coming through the air. J'Mar Smith made his fourth consecutive start and finished the day 4-of-10 passing for 102 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Matt Corral checked in late in the second quarter, earning his first game reps in nearly two months. Corral was efficient with his relief effort, completing 12-of-25 passes for 147 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Corral also managed 18 rushing yards on three attempts.

The lone rushing touchdown of the day came from C.J. Marable, who led the Stallions' running game with 28 yards on eight carries. Deon Cain led Birmingham's receiving core, hauling in six receptions for 124 yards with a long reception of 65. Jordan Thomas caught three passes, two of which went for scores. The Stallions' tight end ended the day with 39 yards receiving while Davion Davis caught the remaining touchdown, as part of his two reception day that totaled for 30 yards and a touchdown.

Birmingham's defense was led by Steven Gilmore who ended the day with nine total tackles, seven of which were solo stops. Gilmore also forced a Michigan fumble that set up a Stallions score. DeMarquis Gates and JoJo Tillery finished with eight and seven total tackles, respectively, with Gates bringing down one tackle for loss. Birmingham's defense only managed one sack on the day, with Perrion Winfrey corralling Michigan's quarterback for an 11-yard sack on the final play of the first half.

The Stallions' series record against the Michigan Panthers now stands at 7-1.

Today was Birmingham's first loss in postseason play since the organization's rebirth in 2022.

Prior to today, Birmingham owned a franchise record of 6-0 in postseason action.

This is only the second time in franchise history that the Stallions have allowed over 40 points in a game (45, against New Orleans on April 29, 2023).

Michigan managed 371 yards of total offense, the most that Birmingham's defense has surrendered all season.

After facing a 17-point deficit entering the fourth quarter, the Stallions scored 12 points in 1:05 to cut the lead to five points with 13:10 to play.

Matt Corral entered the game with 2:36 left in the second quarter which was his first game action since Week 4 against Houston.

Jordan Thomas joins Deon Cain for the only Stallions receivers to have a multi-touchdown performance in the same game this season.

Cain had two touchdown receptions against Michigan on May 24 and against St. Louis on May 17.

Harrison Mevis attempted a pair of 56-yard field goals, missing the first attempt before nailing the second attempt.

Mevis went 21-for-23 on the season and was 6-of-8 on kicks of 50-or-more yards

His 56-yard strike in the third quarter stands as the longest field goal in the UFL this season.

ATTENDANCE: 10,928

First Quarter

5:11 - MICH | The Panthers opened the scoring on a three-yard rushing touchdown. The scoring drive lasted six plays and covered 39 yards. The Panthers elected to attempt a one-point conversion and were successful (7-0, Panthers).

Second Quarter

8:17 - MICH | A one-yard rushing touchdown added to the Michigan advantage after a 13-play, 64-yard drive. The following one-point attempt was successful (14-0, Panthers).

6:28 - BHM | J'Mar Smith found Jordan Thomas on an 18-yard touchdown pass to get Birmingham on the board. The drive lasted four plays and covered 83 yards. The Stallions elected to go for a one-point conversion but were unsuccessful (14-6, Panthers).

2:43 - MICH | A Michigan defender stepped in front of a Birmingham pass attempt, intercepting it, and returning it 25 yards for a touchdown. The Panthers' following one-point attempt was successful (21-6, Panthers).

0:56 - BHM | C.J. Marable's one-yard touchdown run brought a seven-play, 74-yard drive to a close. On the following two-point attempt, Matt Corral found Ricky Person Jr. on a two-yard pass play, resulting in a successful conversion (21-14, Panthers).

Third Quarter

10:50 - BHM | Harrison Mevis drilled a season-high 56-yard field goal on the opening possession of the second half. The drive lasted eight plays and covered 21 yards of scrimmage (21-17, Panthers).

5:15 - MICH | Michigan responded with an eight-play, 87-yard drive that was punctuated by a six-yard touchdown run. The Panthers' following one-point attempt was true (28-17, Panthers).

2:26 - MICH | The Panthers extended their lead on a 76-yard touchdown pass. The following one-point attempt was denied (34-17, Panthers).

Fourth Quarter

14:19 - BHM | Corral picked up his first touchdown pass of the game, connecting with Davion Davis from three-yards out to conclude a seven-play, 45-yard drive that ate up 3:07 of gameplay. The Stallions elected to go for a two-point conversion but were unsuccessful (34-23, Panthers).

13:10 - BHM | Following a Michigan fumble that was forced by Steven Gilmore and recovered by Shyheim Carter, Corral connected with Thomas on a four-yard touchdown pass. The Stallions elected to go for two to cut the game to a field goal deficit, but were unsuccessful in the attempt (34-29, Panthers).

8:27 - MICH | Michigan responded with a nine-play, 48-yard drive that ended in a four-yard rushing score. The ensuing one-point attempt was successful (41-29, Panthers).

2:43 - MICH | The Panthers widened the gap with a 36-yard field goal (44-29, Panthers).







