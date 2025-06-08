Panthers Top Stallions in Conference Championship Game

June 8, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - For a while, it seemed like deja vu all over again. Matt Corral came off the bench to lead a stirring comeback in the USFL Conference Championship Game vs. the Michigan Panthers last season. It looked like it might happen again Sunday at Protective Stadium.

The Panthers twice looked as though they had broken the game open, once early in the contest and once late in the third quarter. But the defending UFL Champion Stallions continued battling, before eventually succumbing to the Panthers 44-29.

Michigan took a 34-17 lead with 2:26 remaining in the third quarter on a 76-yard catch-and-run touchdown from Malik Turner. But Birmingham answered early in the fourth quarter with a Davion Davis touchdown reception from Matt Corral. On the first play of the ensuing possession for Michigan, Steven Gilmore forced a fumble that was recovered by Shyheim Carter at the Panthers' 21-yard line. Two plays later, Corral hit Jordan Thomas with a 4-yard scoring strike to pull the Stallions within five points, 34-29.

But Perkins and Taua responded. The duo accounted for every yard in a 9-play touchdown drive that was capped by a Taua 4-yard run. Taua rushed for 31 yards on the possession and added a 1-point conversion that put Michigan on top 41-29. Michigan's Arnold Tarpley picked off Corral on the next possession to effectively seal the victory.

Michigan's B.T. Potter capped the scoring with a 36-yard field goal. The Michigan defense created takeaways on Birmingham's final two possessions to ensure victory and a trip to the UFL Championship Game.

The Panthers jumped out to a 21-6 lead early before the Stallions mounted a comeback. Michigan scored on second and third possessions to go on top 14-0. The Stallions answered to make it 14-6. But Michigan's Kai Nacua threatened to make it a blowout for the first time when he picked off J'Mar Smith and returned it 25 yards for a TD to put the Panthers up 21-6 late in the first half.

Birmingham went to Corral at quarterback in relief of Smith late in the second quarter and he responded. He passed for 73 yards during a 74-yard scoring drive to pull the Stallions within a TD at halftime, 21-14.

Birmingham added a 56-yard Harrison Mevis field goal early in the third quarter to pull within five, 21-16. Michigan, as they did all afternoon, responded. Perkins scrambled for 29 yards on a 3rd-and-14, then completed a 28-yard pass before Taua capped it with a TD to make it 28-17.

Michigan built double-digit leads three times through the first three quarters. Each time, Birmingham cut it to single digits. But by the middle of the fourth quarter, the Panthers had pushed it back to double digits once again on Taua's third rushing TD and this time there was no comeback for the Stallions.

Corral finished 12-of-25 for 147 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Birmingham. Deon Cain hauled in six receptions for 124 yards, while Thomas added three receptions for 39 yards and two TDs.

Perkins finished 20-of-25 passing for 238 yards and a touchdown. Tau rushed for 85 yards and three TDs on 21 carries. Turner added six receptions for 99 yards and a score for the Panthers. Michigan's defense was paced by Nacua, who recorded six tackles, one tackle for-loss and two pass breakups to go along with his pick six.







