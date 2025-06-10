St. Louis Battlehawks Pita Taumoepenu Named 2025 UFL Defensive Player of the Year

June 10, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League today announced that St. Louis Battlehawks linebacker Pita Taumoepenu has been named the 2025 UFL Defensive Player of the Year.

The 2025 UFL Defensive Player of the Year was selected by a panel of league and team executives, coaches and players from all eight teams, as well as broadcast partners and media members. Selections were based on player performances throughout the recently concluded 10-game regular season.

A disruptive force from the edge for the Battlehawks defense, which allowed a league-best 16.3 points per game, Taumoepenu led the UFL and set a new franchise record with 7.5 sacks. One of just two players to force three fumbles in 2025, Taumoepenu finished the season with 26 total tackles, five tackles for loss and forced a pair of intentional groundings.

Recognized as a 2025 All-UFL performer, Taumoepenu also earned Ortho© UFL Defensive Player of the Week honors after his dominant performance of two sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in Week Seven during St. Louis' victory over the Memphis Showboats (19-9).

In 2023, Taumoepenu was voted the XFL's top defender while playing for the Vegas Vipers.

The 2025 UFL season will conclude with the 2025 UFL Championship Game presented by Underdog on Saturday, June 14, at 8 p.m. ET at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis airing on ABC.







United Football League Stories from June 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.