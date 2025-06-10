Taua, D.C. Defense and Turner Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week

by Fran Stuchbury

June 10, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Michigan Panthers







Michigan Panthers running back Toa Taua, the D.C. Defenders defense, and Michigan Panthers wide receiver Malik Turner were named the OurSports Central United Football League Offensive Player, Defensive Player and Unsung Hero of the Week, respectively, for the Conference Championship week of UFL season.

Taua earned offensive honors with 21 carries for 85 yards and three touchdowns in the Panthers' 44-29 victory over the Birmingham Stallions. His longest run went for nine yards.

Honorable mention goes to D.C. running back Deon Jackson who carried 21 times for 110 yards and two scores in their 36-18 win over the St. Louis Battlehawks.

Another honorable mention goes to Panthers quarterback Bryce Perkins who completed 20 of 25 passes for 238 yards one touchdown pass, plus added eight carries for 34 yards and another score.

Defensively, the Defenders were dominant, collecting five sacks, one interception, six pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. They held a St. Louis team which averaged 144 rushing yards per game to only 83 yards on the ground.

Honorable mention goes to Panthers safety Kai Nacua who rang up six total tackles, added two pass breakups, and returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown.

With Michigan having possession on their own 23-yard-line, Turner caught a pass from Perkins and raced 76 yards yards for the touchdown that put the game out of reach.

He played college football at Illinois and from 2018 until 2022 he played with the NFL's Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.

Turner's reception gave the Panthers a commanding 34-17 lead late in the third quarter.

