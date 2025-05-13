Ta'amu, Hines and Taua Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week

by Fran Stuchbury

May 13, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

D.C. Defenders quarterback Jordan Ta'amu, Defenders linebacker Anthony Hines III, and Michigan Panthers running back Toa Taua were named the OurSports Central United Football League Offensive Player, Defensive Player, and Unsung Hero of the Week, respectively, for week seven of the UFL season.

Ta'amu earned offensive player honors for the fourth time this season by completing 19 of 24 passes for 278 yards and three scores in D.C.'s 32-24 victory over the San Antonio Brahmas. Ten different D.C. players caught at least one pass with wide receiver Cornell Powell and tight end Briley Moore-McKinney hauling in five receptions each. The three touchdown passes by Ta'amu came on the Defenders' last three drives. The victory keeps them tied for first place in the XFL Conference with the St. Louis Battlehawks at 5-2.

Honorable mention goes to Arlington Renegades quarterback Luis Perez who connected on 25 of 34 throws for 314 yards and two touchdowns in their 25-24 loss to the Michigan Panthers. Perez' favorite target, Tyler Vaughns, caught seven of those passes for 127 yards and one TD.

Defensively, Hines III earned honors for the second time this season with eight total tackles plus a fumble recovery returned 51 yards for a touchdown.

With San Antonio up 12-6 late in the first half and in range for a field goal, Hines collected a fumble from Brahmas quarterback Kevin Hogan, returning it for a score to end the half, a huge momentum shift for the Defenders that tied the game at 12-12 going into halftime.

St. Louis Battlehawks defensive end Isaiah Mack earned honorable mention with seven total tackles, one sack, and a forced fumble in their 19-9 victory over the Memphis Showboats.

With one second on the clock, Toa Taua burst into the endzone from one-yard out to tie the game at 24-24, then converted for a one-point conversion from the two-yard line to win the game 25-24 for the Michigan Panthers.

Taua played college football at Nevada, where he was 2018 Mountain West Freshman of the Year and made the Second Team All-Mountain West Team in 2020. He signed with the Michigan Panthers in 2024 and appeared in two games for them. He was cut in training camp on March 20th, but then re-signed with the team on April 10th.

The dramatic finish kept Michigan tied for first place in the USFL Conference with the Birmingham Stallions at 5-2.

Honorable mention goes to Defenders offensive lineman Gunner Britton who caught a two-yard touchdown pass on fourth down with 1:55 left in the game to provide D.C. a more comfortable eight-point lead.

