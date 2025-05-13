2026 Arlington Renegades Season Tickets on Sale Today
May 13, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
Arlington Renegades News Release
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League has officially opened 2026 season ticket renewals for Arlington Renegades fans, along with deposits for new season ticket memberships, beginning today.
Arlington Renegades season ticket holders will enjoy access to the best seats at the best prices inside Choctaw Stadium, along with a wide range of exclusive benefits tailored for the team's dedicated fanbase. Fans who secure their seats now will not only lock in priority access to potential 2025 playoff games, but will also have the opportunity to renew the same seats for the 2026 season.
In addition to premium seating and early access, Renegades season ticket members will receive:
Season Ticket Exchange Program - trade tickets for games you can't attend
Merchandise discounts at the team store and online
Pre-game field passes to watch warm-ups up close
Post-game autograph sessions with Renegades players
Flexible payment plans to fit any budget
Invitations to exclusive events with coaches and players throughout the season
"Our new 2026 benefits are what makes our season ticket packages exceptional," said Charles Johnson, Arlington Renegades Vice President of Team Business. "This upcoming season fans will have the opportunity to take part in post-game autograph sessions, invitations to exclusive meet and greets with our coaches and players, and discounts on single game suite rentals. Experiences like this are what make being part of the Arlington Renegades so special."
The full 2026 UFL schedule - featuring a 10-week regular season and a two-week postseason culminating in the UFL Championship Game - will be released at a later date.
To learn more about Arlington Renegades season ticket pricing, benefits, and exclusive content, fans can visit TheUFL.com/tickets.
