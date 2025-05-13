UFL and Pizza Hut ® Team up for First-Ever UFL Pizza Party Weekend

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - Pizza Hut is now an official sponsor of The United Football League and to celebrate, the UFL is giving away 100 pizza parties (in the form of $200 Pizza Hut gift cards) as part of its inaugural UFL Pizza Party Weekend delivered by Pizza Hut. The league's Official Pizza & Wings partner and presenting sponsor of FOX UFL Friday and the Pizza Hut UFL Offensive Player-of-the-Week Award, Pizza Hut is providing prizes for a weekend-long pizza party celebration running from Friday, May 16, through Sunday, May 18 across the league. The celebration will align with National Pizza Party Day taking place on Friday, May 16.

Pizza Hut also serves as sponsor of the content series Hot Mic Delivered by Pizza Hut, which is a weekly showcase of the top player audio moments from each game throughout the season across UFL content channels. In addition, as part of its sponsorship of the Offensive Player-of-the-Week Award, Pizza Hut provides a "Wing Wednesday" party to the winning Offensive Player of the Week and his team.

"The UFL is honored to partner with Pizza Hut to create a fun experience that aligns with fans' two great passions - football and pizza," said UFL Executive Vice President of Commercial Operations Josh Cella. "This partnership represents how the UFL is able to work with our broadcast partners, athletes, coaches, and eight teams to mobilize around the goals of Pizza Hut."

The "UFL Pizza Party Weekend delivered by Pizza Hut" will feature the awarding of 100 pizza parties in the form of $200 Pizza Hut gift cards between fans watching UFL games at-home and in-stadium winners.

"At Pizza Hut, we know that a pizza party is a team sharing moment - and we couldn't be more excited to create more of those moments with the UFL and its incredible fanbase," said Carl Loredo, President of Pizza Hut U.S. "This partnership is all about bringing communities together through the joy of game day and great food."

To kick off the inaugural season of their partnership, the UFL created the "UFL Pizza Party Weekend delivered by Pizza Hut", which will tap into the excitement of spring football starting with FOX UFL Friday. The celebration will be captured throughout the UFL game telecasts on FOX and ABC, as well as on the league's social media channels and digital platforms.

The three-day event will revolve around four UFL games taking place that weekend. The Memphis Showboats and the San Antonio Brahmas will begin the party at San Antonio's Alamodome on Friday, May 16, at 8 p.m. ET with the game airing on FOX. The Michigan Panthers and the Houston Roughnecks will then meet at the University of Houston's TDECU Stadium, while the Birmingham Stallions will take on the St. Louis Battlehawks at St. Louis' The Dome at America's Center on Saturday, May 17, at 1 p.m. ET, as part of FOX's regional coverage of the league. The weekend will conclude when the Arlington Renegades face the DC Defenders at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, May 18, at 12 p.m. ET, with ABC televising the action.

Online or in-stadium, fans can enter online for a chance to win a pizza party (in the form of a $200 Pizza Hut gift card) and engage with the UFL as teams make their playoff push.

Fans attending UFL games during the weekend will experience:

Helmet Shuffle Presented by Pizza Hut: One lucky fan at each of the four games Helmet Shuffle contest will have the opportunity to win their own personal pizza party.

Winner Per Quarter Per Game: The UFL will select one lucky winner per quarter to win a pizza party.

Custom Pizza Hut Discounts: Throughout the game, in-stadium videoboards will display discount QR codes for UFL-themed Pizza Hut discount deals.

Fans at home will have an opportunity to take part in the UFL's Pizza Party Weekend online by entering for a chance to win a pizza party award leading into National Pizza Party Day. The special pre-party activation will include:

Enter For A Chance To Win Contest: The UFL will engage fans across social media, its website and the league app, providing access to this enter-to-win contest for fans to enter for a chance to win a pizza party prize. Lucky fans will win their own pizza party prizes (in the form of $200 Pizza Hut gift cards).







