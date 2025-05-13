2026 UFL Season Tickets on Sale Today

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League has announced that renewals for season ticket members and deposits for new season ticket members will be available for the 2026 UFL regular season beginning today at 10 a.m. CT.

Season ticket memberships will give fans access to the best seats at the best prices, along with access to exclusive fan experiences for the spring football league's upcoming third season. Fans who purchase now will get an opportunity to secure 2025 playoff tickets and the chance to renew their same seats for the 2026 season.

"We are excited to return in 2026 for the third season of the UFL and are grateful to our fans across the country for their tremendous support," said UFL Senior Vice President of Ticket Sales and Services Derek Beeman. "Our fans have been inquiring about when tickets will go on sale for next season, so we are glad to respond by offering them season tickets at the earliest time in the league's history."

The 2026 UFL schedule, which will feature a 10-week regular season followed by a two-week postseason including the 2026 UFL Championship Game, will be announced at a later date.







