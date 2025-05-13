2026 DC Defenders Shield Crew Membership Renewals & Deposits on Sale Today

May 13, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Washington, D.C. - The DC Defenders announced that Shield Crew season ticket membership renewals and deposits for the 2026 United Football League (UFL) season are available beginning today at 11 a.m. ET

Season ticket memberships give fans access to the best seats at the best prices, along with access to exclusive fan experiences for the spring football league's upcoming third season. Fans who purchase now will get an opportunity to secure 2025 playoff tickets and the chance to renew their same seats for the 2026 season.

"D.C. is a football town, and the Defenders add an unmissable energy and excitement to the local sports landscape," said Kate Greenberg, Vice President of Team Business. "Our fans are the heartbeat of game day with a passion that pulses through the stands to create one of the most electric game day atmospheres in all of sports. We can't wait to welcome them back for another season of Defenders spring football."

The Shield Crew, the official season ticket membership program of the DC Defenders, was inspired by the stalwart fans who have stood with the team since the 2020 season. To recognize the commitment and loyalty of season ticket holders, the Defenders offer a wide range of benefits and experiences with membership.

Fans who secure 2026 Shield Crew membership now will receive:

PERKS & DISCOUNTS

EXCLUSIVE EXPERIENCES

PRIORITY ACCESS

Season Ticket Member Gift

25% Merchandise Discount (Gameday and online)

Ticket Exchange Program (Subject to Availability)

Price Savings vs Single Game Tickets

Flexible renewal payment options

Partner Discounts

Invite to Exclusive Season Ticket Member Events

Guaranteed Pregame Field Access

Dedicated Member In-Stadium Entry Lane

Priority access to VIP Gameday Experiences (Subject to Availability)

Same great seat for every game

Exclusive Season Ticket Member Newsletter

Priority access to UFL postseason tickets before the general public

Fans can visit ufldefenders.com/tickets to learn more about Season Ticket Membership pricing, benefits, and sign up for exclusive information and content.







