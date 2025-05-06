Perkins, Taumoepenu and Marsh Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week

by Fran Stuchbury

May 6, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Michigan Panthers







Michigan Panthers quarterback Bryce Perkins, St. Louis Battlehawks linebacker Pita Taumoepenu, and Houston Roughnecks cornerback Armani Marsh were named the OurSports Central United Football League Offensive Player, Defensive Player and Unsung Hero of the Week, respectively, for week six of the UFL season.

Perkins earned recognition by completing 13 of 18 passes for 188 yards, two touchdowns with nine carries for 76 yards and another score in the Panthers' 38-14 victory over the D.C Defenders. Six different Michigan players caught at least one pass.

Perkins played college football at Virginia and spent time with the NFL's St. Louis Rams from 2020 until 2022 and was on the roster that won Super Bowl LVI. He signed with the Panthers on April 24, 2024.

Honorable mention goes to Defenders wide receiver Chris Rowland who had nine receptions for 144 yards on 12 total targets and one touchdown on a 65-yard catch.

Another honorable mention goes to Perkins' teammate, Panthers running back Toa Taua, who had 19 carries for 94 yards and one score. His longest run went for 21 yards.

Defensively, Taumoepenu finished with four total tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in St. Louis' 12-6 decision over Arlington.

The San Francisco 49ers selected the linebacker in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, one of five NFL teams on his resume. He played for the XFL's Vegas Vipers in 2023 where he was named Defensive Player of the Year. He signed with the Battlehawks on December 23, 2023.

Taumoepenu's second forced fumble with 1:50 left in game sealed the victory for St. Louis.

Arlington defensive end Taco Charlton earned honored mention with three total tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble in the Renegades' loss.

With 2:45 left in the third quarter, Houston's Armani Marsh sacked Showboats quarterback Dresser Winn and forced a fumble that teammate T.J. Franklin scooped up and ran back for a 40-yard touchdown, giving the Roughnecks a 21-14 lead. They held on to win the game 21-20.

Marsh played college football at Washington State and signed with the Roughnecks on August 22, 2024.

The big defensive play lifted Houston to 3-3 on the UFL season.

