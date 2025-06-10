Michigan Panthers Quarterback Bryce Perkins Named 2025 UFL Offensive Player of the Year

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League today announced that Michigan Panthers quarterback Bryce Perkins has been named the 2025 UFL Offensive Player of the Year. Perkins is the first quarterback to win the award, after it went to St. Louis wide receiver Hakeem Butler in 2024.

The 2025 UFL Offensive Player of the Year was selected by a panel of league and team executives, coaches and players from all eight teams, as well as broadcast partners and media members. Selections were based on player performances throughout the recently concluded 10-game regular season.

Perkins, who was limited to seven games this season due to injury, earned the UFL's Pizza Hut Offensive Player of the Week honor three times in 2025. He was the only player to win the weekly offensive award multiple times this season. Perkins was also recently named to the 2025 All-UFL Team.

The Queen Creek, Arizona native finished the regular season fourth in the league in passing yards (1,342), tied for second in passing touchdowns (9), second in completion percentage (.690) and second in efficiency rating (69.0). In addition, he was tied for first in the league in rushing touchdowns (5) among quarterbacks.

Despite missing the last three games of the regular season due to injury and splitting time at quarterback early in the season, Perkins completed 109-of-158 passes for 1,342 yards and nine touchdowns, while only throwing two interceptions. He also added 269 rushing yards and five scores on 47 carries.

His first Pizza Hut Offensive Player of the Week honor came following his Week Three performance against the San Antonio Brahmas. The former University of Virginia Cavalier connected on 17-of-23 passes for 193 passing yards and rushed for 30 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. With the game tied 23-23 and under five minutes remaining, Perkins engineered a fourth-quarter, game-winning drive culminating in a winning field goal with less than a minute remaining in the contest to give the Panthers a 26-23 victory.

Perkins followed up that performance with a second straight league Offensive Player of the Week recognition for his Week Four performance against the Memphis Showboats. In the contest, he completed 15-of-22 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 45 rushing yards in a 27-9 win.

His final Offensive Player of the Week nod came following his game against the DC Defenders in Week Six, when he completed 13-of-18 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 90 yards, leading the Panthers to a 38-14 victory.

In addition to his statistical accolades, Perkins' style of play created buzz in the sports world. The first of his multiple viral highlights was a broken play, two-yard scramble, which resulted in a touchdown in a Week One victory against the Memphis Showboats. In Week Six against the Defenders, Perkins found Malik Turner in the endzone for a no-look touchdown pass.

In Week Seven against the Arlington Renegades, he orchestrated a 12-play, 71-yard drive that culminated in a one-yard, walk-off touchdown run by Toa Taua. During the winning drive, Perkins had a 10-yard run with an acrobatic dive as the clock nearly expired, setting up the 25-24 victory.

The 2025 UFL season will conclude with the Michigan Panthers facing the DC Defenders in the 2025 UFL Championship Game presented by Underdog, on Saturday, June 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.







