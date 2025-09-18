Pearl Signs with Panthers

September 18, 2025

The United Football League today announced the Michigan Panthers have agreed to terms with offensive tackle Julian Pearl. A native of Danville, Illinois, Pearl was selected by the Panthers with their first pick in the 2024 UFL College Football Draft.

Signed as a free agent by Baltimore, Pearl spent training camp that offseason with the Ravens and was then signed to the Minnesota Vikings practice squad. He finished the 2024 NFL season on the practice squad with the Cleveland Browns and most recently spent time in training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pearl made 23 consecutive starts at left tackle for the University of Illinois and was part of the first offensive line at the University of Illinois to be named a Joe Moore Award semifinalist, which recognizes the most outstanding offensive line unit in college football.

The Michigan Panthers have also recently re-signed CB Nate Brooks, LB Frank Ginda, S D.J. Miller, T Ryan Nelson, TE Gunnar Oakes, and RB Toa Taua.







