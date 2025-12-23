UFL Names Anthony Becht Head Coach of Orlando Storm

ORLANDO, FL - The United Football League announced today that Anthony Becht will become the new head coach of the Orlando Storm, after serving as head coach of the St. Louis Battlehawks for the past three seasons (2023-25). The announcement was made today by UFL Co-Owner Mike Repole and UFL President and CEO Russ Brandon.

"Anthony Becht has been a tremendous coach and ambassador for the United Football League, and I have no doubt he'll bring that same passion and leadership to the Orlando Storm," said Repole. "As a Florida resident and former Buccaneer, he understands what football means to this state. We're excited about bringing both Anthony and the Storm to Orlando and building something special for this community."

"As we head into a new era, we needed someone who had the expertise to build a new franchise like the Orlando Storm from the ground up and what better person to do that than Anthony Becht," said Brandon. "UFL Co-owner Mike Repole and I have called on Anthony to take up this challenge to help ensure the long-term success of the league. We guarantee that his successor in St. Louis will carry on the winning tradition that he established on and off the field."

A resident of Florida, Becht had guided the Battlehawks since 2023 during its XFL Legacy period through the first two years of the UFL (2024-25) following the merger of the XFL and USFL. During that time, he led the team to a 22-8 record with a .733 winning percentage and back-to-back playoff appearances in 2024 and 2025.

"Today, I am filled with mixed emotions as I leave a city and team that I love-the St. Louis Battlehawks-to take on the exciting challenge of building a new team-the Orlando Storm," said Becht. "I look forward to returning to my home state of the last 21 years, where I played three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and welcome the task ahead in adding to the great tradition of football in the Sunshine State. I also want to thank Battlehawks Nation for all of their support. You will forever be in my heart."

A graduate of West Virginia University where he was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame in 2024, Becht was selected in the first round (27th overall) of the 2000 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. He went on to play 11 seasons at tight end in the NFL spending time with the Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, St. Louis Rams, Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs. From 2000 to 2010, he played in 152 consecutive games - the third longest streak in the NFL over that time period behind only Brett Favre and Peyton Manning.

Following his playing career, Becht worked as a college football analyst for ESPN and hosted the Jets pregame show before being promoted to their radio color analyst in 2024. He also coached tight ends in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl before accepting the same position with the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football in 2018.

The league will announce Becht's successor in St. Louis in the near future.







