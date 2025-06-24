DC Defenders OT Yasir Durant Signs with New England Patriots

June 24, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

DC Defenders News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The UFL has announced that DC Defenders offensive tackle Yasir Durant has signed a contract with the New England Patriots of the National Football League.

Durant, who earned All-UFL honors this season, anchored an offensive line unit that allowed the fewest sacks of any team in the league this season with 10 throughout their championship season.

The 27-year-old out of Missouri originally joined the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and appeared in 11 games. Durant was then traded to the Patriots in 2021 and played in seven games. After he was released by the Patriots the next year in final roster cuts, the Philadelphia native had one year stints with the New Orleans Saints in 2022 and Denver Broncos in 2023 before joining the Defenders last year.

The DC Defenders will retain Durant's rights should he return to the UFL.







