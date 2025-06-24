DC Defenders OT Yasir Durant Signs with New England Patriots
June 24, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
DC Defenders News Release
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The UFL has announced that DC Defenders offensive tackle Yasir Durant has signed a contract with the New England Patriots of the National Football League.
Durant, who earned All-UFL honors this season, anchored an offensive line unit that allowed the fewest sacks of any team in the league this season with 10 throughout their championship season.
The 27-year-old out of Missouri originally joined the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and appeared in 11 games. Durant was then traded to the Patriots in 2021 and played in seven games. After he was released by the Patriots the next year in final roster cuts, the Philadelphia native had one year stints with the New Orleans Saints in 2022 and Denver Broncos in 2023 before joining the Defenders last year.
The DC Defenders will retain Durant's rights should he return to the UFL.
United Football League Stories from June 24, 2025
- Renegades Host Nearly 400 Young Athletes at Youth Clinic in Arlington - Arlington Renegades
- Houston Roughnecks Tight End Geor'Quarius Spivey Signs with the Kansas City Chiefs - Houston Roughnecks
- UFL Announces NFL Signings for June 24 - UFL
- DC Defenders OT Yasir Durant Signs with New England Patriots - DC Defenders
- United Football League Announces 2025 Player Showcase Dates - Arlington Renegades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent DC Defenders Stories
- DC Defenders OT Yasir Durant Signs with New England Patriots
- DC Defenders Tight End Ben Bresnahan to Attend Tight End University
- Ta'amu, Roberson and Scott Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week
- Defenders Roll to 2025 UFL Championship, 58-34
- DC Defenders Head Coach Shannon Harris Named 2025 UFL Buddy Teevens Coach of the Year