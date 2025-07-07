DC Defenders Host UFL Championship Celebration Events
July 7, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
DC Defenders News Release
WHAT: Local sports fans are invited to celebrate the DC Defenders victory in the 2025 UFL Championship at a free event taking place on Saturday afternoon, July 12, at The Wharf. This special event for fans gives them the opportunity to meet the Defenders and celebrate the magical 2025 season.
Members of the team will arrive at the event on a bus with the UFL Championship Trophy in hand. Following speeches by the coaches and the players, fans will get the opportunity to meet them and have pictures taken with the players and the UFL Championship Trophy.
Championship merchandise will also be available at the event for fans who would like to take home a souvenir. Defenders executives will also be on hand to provide information about tickets for the 2026 season.
DC finished the 2025 season with a 6-4 record before going on a dominant postseason run that culminated with their first UFL Championship following a 58-34 victory over the Michigan Panthers in the title game.
The Defenders will begin the two-day celebration on Friday, July 10, with a Trophy Tour that will start at the office of Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and will continue with multiple stops throughout the nation's capital.
WHO: 2025 UFL Champion DC Defenders
Shannon Harris, Head Coach, UFL Coach of the Year
Jordan Ta'amu, Quarterback, UFL Championship Game MVP
Deandre Baker, Cornerback
Andre Mintze, Defensive End
Briley Moore, Tight End
Kate Greenberg, Vice President of Team Business
WHEN: Saturday, July 12, from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
WHERE: District Square at The Wharf
1 District Square SW, Washington, DC 20024
United Football League Stories from July 7, 2025
- DC Defenders Host UFL Championship Celebration Events - DC Defenders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent DC Defenders Stories
- DC Defenders Host UFL Championship Celebration Events
- DC Defenders OT Yasir Durant Signs with New England Patriots
- DC Defenders Tight End Ben Bresnahan to Attend Tight End University
- Ta'amu, Roberson and Scott Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week
- Defenders Roll to 2025 UFL Championship, 58-34