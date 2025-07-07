DC Defenders Host UFL Championship Celebration Events

July 7, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

WHAT: Local sports fans are invited to celebrate the DC Defenders victory in the 2025 UFL Championship at a free event taking place on Saturday afternoon, July 12, at The Wharf. This special event for fans gives them the opportunity to meet the Defenders and celebrate the magical 2025 season.

Members of the team will arrive at the event on a bus with the UFL Championship Trophy in hand. Following speeches by the coaches and the players, fans will get the opportunity to meet them and have pictures taken with the players and the UFL Championship Trophy.

Championship merchandise will also be available at the event for fans who would like to take home a souvenir. Defenders executives will also be on hand to provide information about tickets for the 2026 season.

DC finished the 2025 season with a 6-4 record before going on a dominant postseason run that culminated with their first UFL Championship following a 58-34 victory over the Michigan Panthers in the title game.

The Defenders will begin the two-day celebration on Friday, July 10, with a Trophy Tour that will start at the office of Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and will continue with multiple stops throughout the nation's capital.

WHO: 2025 UFL Champion DC Defenders

Shannon Harris, Head Coach, UFL Coach of the Year

Jordan Ta'amu, Quarterback, UFL Championship Game MVP

Deandre Baker, Cornerback

Andre Mintze, Defensive End

Briley Moore, Tight End

Kate Greenberg, Vice President of Team Business

WHEN: Saturday, July 12, from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET

WHERE: District Square at The Wharf

1 District Square SW, Washington, DC 20024







