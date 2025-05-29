Arlington Renegades Seth Green Named Nominee for 2025 UFL Sportsman of the Year

May 29, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - Arlington Renegades tight end Seth Green has been named one of the eight nominees for the 2025 United Football League Sportsman of the Year Award, the league announced today.

This distinguished award honors the UFL player who best embodies the league's core values- excellence on the field and an unwavering dedication to making a difference off it. Green, a standout for the Renegades, has consistently demonstrated leadership, integrity, and a deep commitment to serving the Arlington community.

Recognized for his athletic versatility and team-first approach, Green has been a cornerstone of leadership within the Renegades' locker room. Beyond the field, his commitment to community engagement- ranging from youth outreach programs to hands-on volunteer work- has left a meaningful and lasting impression. Green's actions consistently reflect the values of service, leadership, and integrity.

Green is joined by seven other exceptional players nominated by coaches, teammates, and league officials for their combined excellence in performance and community engagement:

Barry Wesley - Birmingham Stallions

Chris Rowland - DC Defenders

Leon O'Neal Jr. - Houston Roughnecks

Jaylon Allen - Memphis Showboats

Ryan Nelson - Michigan Panthers

Steven Stillianos - San Antonio Brahmas

Travis Feeney - St. Louis Battlehawks

The 2025 UFL Sportsman of the Year Award will be presented during the UFL Championship Game presented by Underdog. The honor goes to the player who best exemplifies leadership, character, and a commitment to bettering both the game and the lives of those around them.







United Football League Stories from May 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.