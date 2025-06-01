Renegades Finish the Season Strong in 23-6 Victory over the Brahmas

June 1, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades







ARLINGTON, Texas - The Arlington Renegades (5-5) closed out their 2025 season with a strong 23-6 win over the San Antonio Brahmas (1-9) at the Alamodome on Sunday.

From the opening whistle, the Renegades offense came out sharp. Quarterback Luis Perez went a perfect 5-for-5 on the first drive, dissecting the Brahmas defense and leading Arlington deep into the red zone. But momentum briefly shifted when a fumble turned the ball over to San Antonio.

The Brahmas capitalized on the turnover, piecing together a drive of their own before being held to a field goal by a stout Renegade defensive stand. The three points would be San Antonio's only lead of the afternoon.

Arlington quickly responded. Wide receiver Isaiah Winstead and tight end Sal Cannella were frequent targets, helping march the Renegades down the field as the first quarter ended. In the opening moments of the second quarter, the drive was capped off with a handoff to running back Dae Dae Hunter, who powered into the end zone to give Arlington a 6-3 lead.

With momentum shifting, the Renegades' defense came alive. A quick stop gave the ball back to the offense, and Perez picked up right where he left off. A 20-yard strike to wide receiver Javonta Payton and a 24-yard flea-flicker to tight end Seth Green set up Perez for a third-down rushing touchdown. He followed it up by connecting with Cannella for the two-point conversion, pushing the lead to 14-3.

The Renegades' special teams then made an impact of their own. On the ensuing kickoff, cornerback Steven Jones Jr. forced a fumble, putting Arlington right back in the red zone. Though they didn't find the end zone, Lucas Havrisik drilled a 32-yard field goal to extend the lead to 17-3.

San Antonio's offense continued to struggle under the pressure of the Renegade defense. The front seven dominated at the line of scrimmage, and the Brahmas were again forced to punt. With less than a minute left in the half, Perez found Cannella on a 22-yard completion, setting up another Havrisik field goal from 35 yards out. By halftime, Arlington had scored on four of their five drives and led 20-3.

The second half opened much like the first ended, with Arlington's defense refusing to budge. The Brahmas were held in their own territory and forced to punt once again. Although the Renegades' offense finally stalled on their first drive of the third quarter, San Antonio slowly began to find some rhythm behind the legs of running back Jashaun Corbin. His back-to-back big runs brought the Brahmas into field goal range, and a 35-yard kick made it 20-6.

As both defenses tightened up, scoring opportunities became scarce in the latter half. Arlington managed to put together another drive near the end of the third and early fourth quarter, capped off with a 39-yard field goal to extend the lead to 23-6.

Desperate for a spark, San Antonio tried to go deep late in the fourth quarter but couldn't break through the Renegades' secondary. Arlington's defense held firm, denying any late-game drama.

A tipped ball in the final minutes resulted in an interception that briefly gave San Antonio hope, but once again, the defense stood tall and slammed the door shut on any comeback attempt to seal the victory. The Renegades end the year at 5-5, closing the season with a complete and commanding performance.

NOTES

This is the second matchup of the season between these two teams. The last time they played, the Renegades defeated the Brahmas 33-9.

TE Sal Cannella would continue his offensive reign, leading the offense with five receptions for 86 yards, ranking in the top three in the league for receptions.

WR Isaiah Winstead had a noteworthy game, recording five receptions for 53 yards, making an impact for Arlington's first down conversions.

QB Luis Perez had a phenomenal game to end the season. Perez went 26-32 (81%) for 283 yards and a rushing touchdown, highlighting passing 21-for-24 for 219 and a rushing score at the half, scoring 20 of their 23 points all in the second quarter.

RB Dae Dae Hunter was used all around the offense, recording nine carries for 37 yards and a touchdown, while hauling in three receptions for 29 yards.

Eight different players on the Arlington offense would see a reception, six recording at least three.

LB Caleb Johnson would be everywhere on the field in this game, leading Arlington's defense with 11 tackles and one sack.

The Renegades' defense excelled on all fronts, recording four sacks, six tackles for loss, and a pass breakup, while special teams recorded two forced fumbles, including one recovered.

K Lucas Harisik would have a perfect kicking day, going 3-for-3 from 32, 35, and 41 yards. He would finish the season going 22-25 on field goals, placing second in the league for FGM.







