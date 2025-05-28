Arlington Linebacker Donald Payne Named Week Nine Ortho Defensive Player of the Week by the UFL

May 28, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League has announced its Players of the Week for Week Nine of the 2025 season, with Arlington Renegades outside linebacker Donald Payne earning Ortho® Defensive Player of the Week honors for his dominant performance in the Renegades' 30-12 win over the Memphis Showboats.

Donald Payne was a force on the field in Week Nine, leading a fierce Arlington defensive unit that shut down the Showboats. Payne filled up the stat sheet with seven tackles, one interception, and one pass breakup, showing off his range, instincts, and playmaking ability.

Throughout the game, Payne's energy and leadership stood out. He flew to the ball, stuffed runs, and disrupted Memphis' passing game. But it was his fourth-quarter interception that sealed his standout performance. As the Showboats attempted a late rally, Payne stepped in front of a pass, halting the drive and giving Arlington momentum to extend their lead. The turnover was a dagger that effectively ended any hope of a Showboats comeback.

This recognition marks another highlight in what has been a consistent and impactful season for Payne, who has become a cornerstone of the Renegades' defense and one of the most reliable linebackers in the league.

Each week, the UFL honors players who deliver exceptional performances and embody the league's values of excellence, competition, and entertainment. For more information on the United Football League, visit theufl.com or follow @TheUFL on social media.

Up Next:

The Arlington Renegades head to San Antonio to take on the Brahmas on Sunday, June 1 at 11 a.m. CT, live on ABC.







