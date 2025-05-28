United Football League Announces Players of the Week for Week Nine

ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League has announced its Players of the Week for Week Nine of the 2025 season. This week's honors go to Birmingham Stallions quarterback J'Mar Smith, who has been named the Pizza Hut Offensive Player of the Week; Arlington Renegades outside linebacker Donald Payne, who received Ortho© Defensive Player of the Week honors; and San Antonio Brahmas running back Jaden Shirden, who is the Special Teams Player of the Week.

Pizza Hut Offensive Player of the Week: J'Mar Smith, QB - Birmingham Stallions

Quarterback J'Mar Smith delivered a stellar performance in Week Nine, contributing to the 26-22 victory over the Michigan Panthers on Saturday afternoon. He finished going 22-of-31 for 293 yards and two touchdowns, while also using his legs to come up with some important first downs for the Stallions' sixth win of the season, and putting Birmingham among the top teams in the league.

Throughout the game, Smith flexed his throwing power downfield. Much of the Stallions' scores were set up by accurate, eye-opening deep passes that connected with Birmingham receivers. While down in the fourth quarter, Smith and the Stallion offense needed a quick strike in response to a late Panthers score. Leading the team, he marched the Stallions into Michigan territory, connecting with wide receiver Deon Cain for his second touchdown of the day, and the sealing score for the 26-22 win.

Ortho© Defensive Player of the Week: Donald Payne, OLB - Arlington Renegades

Outside linebacker Donald Payne provided a noteworthy performance on defense for the Renegades last Saturday, being in the right place at the right time. During the 30-12 victory, he finished the day leading the Renegades with seven tackles, one interception, and one pass breakup.

Payne was all over the field in an unstoppable pursuit of Showboat players. After a steady first half, Payne became an enforcer, as well as being the human dynamo to turn Arlington's defense up a notch. In the fourth quarter, as the Showboats were putting together a late push to keep themselves in the game, he snagged a game-changing interception. The turnover not only stopped Memphis in their tracks, but also gave the Renegades another drive to score and push their lead.

Special Teams Player of the Week: Jaden Shirden, RB - San Antonio

Running back Jaden Shirden delivered a strong performance on the special teams on Friday against the St. Louis Battlehawks. With his speed, cutback abilities, and eyes to find an open lane, Shirden recorded three kickoff returns for 150 yards, highlighted by an electric 86-yard return.

With 12 seconds left before halftime, Shirden found an opening and hit the jets soaring down the sideline to the Battlehawks' 14-yard line, getting the Brahmas into the Battlehawks' red zone. His speed, combined with his quick decision-making to go out of bounds, gave San Antonio one second to make a field goal and head into halftime on a positive note.

Each week, the UFL recognizes players who deliver exceptional on-field performances and demonstrate the league's commitment to excellence, competition, and entertainment.

