Showboats Fall to Stallions in Season Finale

June 1, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Showboats wrapped up their 2025 UFL season with a 46-9 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Sunday afternoon at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

After an early lead and a competitive first half, the Showboats (2-8) were ultimately unable to keep pace with the three-time defending champions. The Stallions (7-3) steadily pulled away in the second half, scoring the second-most points in UFL history.

Memphis opened the scoring with a 25-yard field goal from Matt Coghlin, but Birmingham answered with a 2-yard touchdown run from Ricky Person Jr. Later in the quarter, linebacker Tae Crowder returned an interception for a touchdown, giving the Stallions a 13-3 lead.

The Showboats struck again early in the second quarter when Deneric Prince found space for a 6-yard rushing touchdown, trimming the deficit to 13-9. But the Stallions extended their lead to 23-9 before the intermission. Birmingham scored 33 unanswered points after the lone Memphis TD.

The third quarter saw the Stallions add nine more points- a second short touchdown run from Person Jr. and a field goal by Harrison Mevis- pushing the lead to 31-9.

Crowder grabbed his second Pick Six of the day in the fourth quarter, returning the interception 75 yards. Larry Rountree III added one final touchdown for the Stallions on a 2-yard carry, capping off the scoring at 46-9.

Quarterbacks Dresser Winn and Troy Williams shared reps for the Showboats. Winn completed 13-of-24 passes for 113 yards and 2 interceptions, while Williams went 3-of-4 for 14 yards. Prince led the ground game with 10 carries for 39 yards, and Jalen Jackson added 29 yards on 6 carries. On defense, Andrew Dowell led Memphis with 10 total tackles, including 4 solo stops.

Memphis Showboats Postgame Notes

Offense

Deneric Prince recorded the only TD for the Showboats.

Kai Locksley had 5 receptions for 55 yards, including 4 catches for 50 yards in the first quarter.

Dresser Winn was 13-of-24 passing with 113 yards.

Defense

Andrew Dowell led the team with 10 total tackles, 4 solo.

Steele Chambers recorded 8 total tackles, 4 solo.

Dillon Faamatau recorded the only TFL for the 'Boats and also broke up a pass.

Special Teams

Matt Coghlin was 1-of-1 on field goals from 25 yards.







