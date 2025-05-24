Showboats Fall to Renegades, 30-12

May 24, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Despite tying the game midway through third quarter, the Memphis Showboats couldn't keep pace in the final stretch, falling 30-12 to the Arlington Renegades on Saturday afternoon at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

The Showboats (2-7) battled back from an early deficit and entered the fourth quarter within striking distance, but the Renegades (4-5) pulled away late with two touchdowns - a 15-yard run by JaVonta Payton and a 24-yard pass from Luis Perez to Deontay Burnett - to secure the win.

After a scoreless first quarter, Arlington struck first with a field goal from Lucas Havrisik. The Renegades then grabbed a 9-0 lead, taking advantage of a Showboats turnover deep in Memphis territory. A short touchdown pass from backup QB Holton Ahlers to Seth Green capped an 11-yard scoring drive. Memphis responded on its next drive. Jalen Jackson broke through for a rushing touchdown, set up by a 49-yard pitch-and-catch from E.J. Perry to Eli Stove, trimming the deficit to 9-6.

The teams traded field goals for the remainder of the half. Havrisk connected from 40 yards to make it 12-6 before the Showboats set up kicker Matt Coghlin for a 41-yarder to close the gap to 12-9 at halftime.

Coghlin added a 29-yard field goal in the third quarter to tie the game, 12-12. But Arlington answered with a 41-yard strike from Perez to Tyler Vaughns with less than a minute left in the third quarter, swinging momentum back to the Renegades as they entered the final frame.

The Showboats couldn't recover as Arlington added two more scores to put the game out of reach.

Perry and Dresser Winn shared quarterbacking duties for the Showboats, as Winn played the entire second half. Winn was 7-of-14 passing for 83 yards with 1 interception, while Perry went 5-of-11 for 89 yards. Isaiah Washington led the 'Boats receivers with 3 catches for 54 yards,. Jackson finished with 6 carries for 16 yards and 1 touchdown. Defensively, Keaton Ellis led the Showboats with 8 solo tackles and 1 tackle for-loss. Memphis also recorded 2 sacks, courtesy of Izayah Green-May and Boogie Roberts.

The Showboats return home next weekend for the final game of the season, hosting the Birmingham Stallions on Sunday, June 1, at 2:00 p.m at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Memphis Showboats Postgame Notes

Offense

Deneric Prince carried 11 times for 22 yards, and Jalen Jackson carried 6 times for 16 yards.

Jalen Jackson recorded the only TD for the Showboats.

Elijah Stove had one reception for 49 yards, the longest of all receptions for the game.

Defense

Nasir Player and Andrew Dowell tied for second-most tackles for the Showboats, both recording 6. Player had 5 solo and Dowell had 4.

Alongside the 2 recorded sacks, the 'Boats recorded 3 TFLs, courtesy of Roberts, Ellis and Garror.

Special Teams

Matt Coghlin was 2-of-2 on field goals, one from 41 yards and the other from 29 yards. He is now 15-of-17 on the season.







