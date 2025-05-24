Showboats-Renegades Delayed Due to Weather

May 24, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats News Release







The Memphis Showboats-Arlington Renegades United Football League game, slated for 11 a.m. CT at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium has been delayed by inclement weather. Another assessment of the situation will take place around 11 a.m. CT. Doors to the stadium will not open until a kickoff time has been determined.

More information will be shared as soon as possible.







United Football League Stories from May 24, 2025

Showboats-Renegades Delayed Due to Weather - Memphis Showboats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.