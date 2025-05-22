Preview: Renegades at Showboats

United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats News Release







MEMPHIS - The Memphis Showboats play their final two games of the 2025 season the next two weeks at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Up first is a visit from the Arlington Renegades.

Arlington features the No. 3 total offense (304.6 ypg) and the No. 4 scoring offense (22.0 ppg) in the UFL. For comparison, Memphis is No. 7 in total offense (251.9) and No. 7 in scoring (15.9 ppg). The Showboats are No. 2 in the UFL in total defense, allowing just 271.4 ypg.

The Showboats are coming off a 24-22 overtime victory at San Antonio. The Renegades dropped a 33-30 Week 8 decision at D.C.

Saturday's game is slated for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium and will be broadcast nationally on ABC. The game will also be heard live on Sirius XM satellite radio.

The Memphis radio broadcast will be heard on Hot 107.1, with Eli Savoie (play-by-play) and Russell Copeland (analyst) in the booth.

OT? OK!

Through almost two full seasons of United Football League play, there have been just two overtime games. Both have come this season, both have been tied 20-20 at the end of regulation, both featured the Showboats and both have been Memphis victories.

In Week 5, Memphis defeated the defending UFL Champion Birmingham Stallions 24-20 in an extra session. Last week, the Showboats topped the San Antonio Brahmas by a 24-22 tally.

SHOWBOATS DEFENSE SHOWING OUT

Just one season after finishing dead last in the United Football League in total defense, the Memphis ranks No. 2 in that category this season under new defensive coordinator Jarren Horton.

Below is a look at a comparison of defensive statistical categories from 2024 to 2025 for the Showboats:

Category 2024 (UFL Rank) 2025 (UFL Rank)

Total Defense 355.4 (8th) 271.4 (2nd)

Scoring Defense 29.0 (8th) 21.3 (6th)

Passing Defense 247.3 (8th) 118.2 (1st)

Rushing Defense 108.1 (7th) 123.6 (7th)

TALKING TURNOVERS

The Showboats have been on the short end of the stick when it comes to turnovers this season, with a -10 turnover margin. But the defense came up with three massive turnovers in last week's victory over San Antonio.

The Showboats had only generated three takeaways all season prior to last week's game, where they doubled their total. It was the first time this season that Memphis had multiple takeaways in a game.

All three takeaways against San Antonio came via interception and two were from unlikely sources. While defensive back Cameron Dantzler started the party with a 43-yard Pick Six to open the scoring, it was a defensive lineman and a linebacker with the other two picks. LB Andrew Dowell recorded the first professional interception of his career. DL Josiah Bronson showed incredible athleticism, thwarting a Brahmas scoring threat with a diving interception of a batted pass at the San Antonio 3-yard line. In 56 collegiate and professional games, Bronson had never tallied an interception.







