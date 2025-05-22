Inside the UFL

by Fran Stuchbury

May 22, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)







Week eight of the United Football League season saw all four playoff spots decided as the participants in the conference championships games have now been decided.

The St. Louis Battlehawks won their fourth straight game with a 29-28 victory over the Birmingham Stallions. The Battlehawks overcame a 21-13 deficit, avenging a 30-26 road loss at Birmingham last season.

"I am really grateful for this football team," said Battlehawks Head Coach Anthony Becht. "I challenge these guys everyday. What's important is to understand these moments in these games, where two good teams are battling, it's always going come down to the last series, the last play. These guys fought. There were some ups and downs throughout the whole game. You want to get sick on certain things that happen in a football game by your team, but then your team makes some great football plays against them. I challenged my offensive and defensive line today; the trenches were the reason why we won this football game and ultimately (will) be the reason we win or lose the championship if we get there."

Running back Jacob Saylors carried 18 times for 118 yards and the game-tying touchdown from a yard out. He added the one-point conversion run that gave his team the 29-28 lead. Saylors totaled 33 rushing yards on the winning drive.

"I am really proud of Jacob number one today," Becht added. "I wish we could keep him in on every down, but you have to get a blow here and there. I know his daughter was at the game; it may have been her first game. It's just a special day. I know he is pretty emotional about the game and how he played. He wanted to play great in front of his family and he did. He's a captain; he is our best players honestly and he lives up to those expectations. In the biggest games, in the biggest moments, he showed up."

The Stallions' record fell to 5-3, but thanks to Houston losing to Michigan they clinched a playoff spot. In his first start of the season J'Mar Smith completed 14 of 27 passes for 262 yards, three touchdowns and one interception plus 10 carries for a team-leading 45 yards. All three of Smith's touchdown passes were over 47 yards.

"Hell of a football game; two teams (in a) a heavyweight fight," said Birmingham Head Coach Skip Holtz. "Two teams battling it out toe-to-toe. Looking at our football team I am proud of the way they competed, proud of the way they fought. We have learned a lot about this team. With J'Mar Smith being our fifth quarterback, was really proud of the way that he competed and some of the plays that he made."

The Michigan Panthers also clinched a playoff berth with their third straight win, a 30-18 victory over the Houston Roughnecks. Quarterback Danny Etling, filling in for the injured Bryce Perkins, connected on 14 of 22 passes for 167 yards, three touchdowns plus 22 rushing yards on five carries.

"As I settled in and saw what the defense was doing, I kind of got into a rhythm, seeing the plays," said Etling. "Playing live football again was just like old hat. I've been playing football for a long time. It's no biggie once you get in a rhythm."

In the third quarter, Michigan cornerback Keni-H Lovely intercepted a pass from Roughnecks quarterback Jalan McClendon and returned it 45-yards for a touchdown to give the Panthers a commanding 27-12 lead.

"I just got into the game, and I saw the quarterback kind of looking my way, and the coach gave us a good play in that place and I was able to capitalize off on it, do my job and just finish it well," said Lovely.

With Ford Field unable to host a game championship weekend due to a Kendrick Lamar concert, the UFL announced that the Birmingham Stallions will host the USFL Conference Championship on Sunday, June 8 at 3 pm est.

The D.C Defenders used a 33-30 victory over Arlington to clinch a spot in the XFL Conference Championship at St. Louis on Sunday, June 8th at 6 pm est. Due to Audi Field having a National Women's Soccer League game on its schedule, that stadium won't be available even if the Defenders go on to finish in first place in the XFL Conference.

The Defenders had 10 penalties for 73 yards.

"The one thing we have to clean up is our penalties," said D.C. Interim Head Coach Shannon Harris. "We got to get that eliminated, and we'll get that fixed. That starts with me as far as making sure I hold the guys more accountable for things they do. Once we clean up our penalties we can be a tough group of guys."

Defenders quarterback Jordan Ta'amu completed 15 of 26 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns, while adding a TD reception of nine yards from wide receiver Chris Rowland.

"It was amazing; we had that play in for two weeks," said Ta'amu. "Worked it every time in practice. I told Chris he is finally going to get a passing touchdown. I was not going to let anything stop me from getting in that end zone. It was a wonderful feeling getting in there and running that play. As as soon as I heard that play called, my eyes lit up and I was like, 'This is a touchdown.'"

On a fake spike play with time winding down, Deandre Baker picked off Luis Perez to complete the D.C. win.

"I thought we were just spiking the football and going to kick the field goal, and Luis thought he had the out route," said Renegades Head Coach Bob Stoops. "So he threw it, and it didn't work that way. Luis has been a great leader and awesome guy for us and I am sure he wishes he could have that decision back."

The Memphis Showboats won their second game of the UFL season, both in overtime, a 24-22 decision over San Antonio. The Brahmas fell to 1-7 and are in the driver's seat for the top pick in next season's UFL Draft if they end up losing one of their last two games.

UFL Top 10 Plays From Week 8

Every Touchdown of Week 8

Week 9 Games

Friday May 23rd

St. Louis Battlehawks at San Antonio Brahmas - 8 pm est. FOX

Saturday May 24th

Arlington Renegades at Memphis Showboats - 12 pm est. ABC

Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions - 3 pm est. ABC

Sunday May 25th

D.C Defenders at Houston Roughnecks - 4 pm est. FOX

EXTRA POINTS

Friday's Memphis at San Antonio Brahmas broadcast on FOX attracted 573,000 viewers. Saturday's regional split on Fox with the Michigan Panthers at Houston Roughnecks and Birmingham Stallions at St. Louis Battlehawks totaled 596,000 viewers. Sunday's Arlington Renegades at DC. Defenders game on ABC completed the weekend with 973,000 viewers. Attendance at Friday's Memphis at San Antonio game was 9,244. Saturday's Michigan at Houston contest drew 4,007, while the Birmingham at St. Louis game attracted 30,114. Sunday's Arlington at D.C weekend finale drew 14,638. Arlington Renegades quarterback Luis Perez, St. Louis Battlehawks linebacker Travis Feeney, and D.C. Defenders cornerback Deandre Baker were named the OurSports Central United Football League Offensive Player, Defensive Player and Unsung Hero of the Week, respectively, for week eight of the UFL season. Teams went seven-of-thirteen on one-point conversion attempts from the two-yard line, three-of-ten on two-point conversions from the five-yard line, and one-of-two on three-point conversions from the 10-yard line. The Michigan Panthers activated defensive end Breeland Speaks from injured reserve to the active roster. Speaks was UFL Defensive Player of the Year last season after leading the league with 9.5 sacks. My UFL Best Bet Lock of the Week is the D.C Defenders -3 on the road against Houston Roughnecks. After locking up a playoff berth and knowing they will be playing at St. Louis for the UFL Championship, the Defenders still want to get first place in the XFL Division and another victory this week will get them closer to achieving that goal. Losers of two straight games, the Houston Roughnecks will not be in the playoffs.







United Football League Stories from May 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.