United Football League Week Nine Preview

May 22, 2025 - United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - May 22, 2025 - Week Nine of the United Football League season is highlighted by a playoff preview in Birmingham, when the Michigan Panthers head south to face the Stallions. The weekend begins with FOX UFL Friday, rolls into a Saturday doubleheader on ABC, and concludes Sunday afternoon on FOX.

Week Nine Schedule and Game Previews

St. Louis Battlehawks (6-2, 2-2) vs San Antonio Brahmas (1-7, 1-3)

Friday, May 23 - 8:00 p.m. ET | The Dome at America's Center | FOX UFL Friday

FOX UFL Friday features a matchup between the San Antonio Brahmas and the St. Louis Battlehawks at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis. Earlier this season the UFL announced that what would be a Brahmas home game would be played in St. Louis due to a scheduling issue at the Alamodome. The matchup features the top two running backs in the United Football League - St. Louis' Jacob Saylors and San Antonio's Jashaun Corbin.

St. Louis has already clinched a berth in the XFL Conference Championship Game, but will look to keep the momentum going against the Brahmas. The Battlehawks feature the No. 2 scoring defense in the UFL, allowing just 17.8 points per game. St. Louis also has the No. 3 scoring offense in the league, putting up 22.4 points per contest. The team is paced by league rushing leader Saylors, who has rushed for 466 yards and five touchdowns, including a 118-yard rushing performance last week against the Birmingham Stallions, which earned him Pizza Hut Offensive Player of the Week honors. Battlehawks QB Max Duggan has also rushed for five TDs, which is tied with Saylors and two others (RB Toa Taua, MICH; QB Bryce Perkins, MICH) among the league leaders. Travis Feeney is the reigning Ortho Defensive Player of the Week, after recording 5 tackles, 1.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles vs. Birmingham.

The Brahmas are coming off a Friday night overtime loss to the Memphis Showboats last week. San Antonio continues to be powered by the strong rushing of Jashuan Corbin. The powerful back has been a bright spot the last two weeks, despite San Antonio losses. He rushed for a league-best 143 yards vs. Memphis last week and 109 the week before in a loss to the D.C. Defenders. Corbin has recorded 375 total rushing yards on the season and ranks No. 2 in the UFL behind only Saylors. Defensively, Tavante Beckett leads the UFL in total tackles with 74.

Arlington Renegades (3-5, 2-3) at Memphis Showboats (2-6, 1-4)

Saturday, May 24 - Noon ET | Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium | ABC

The Arlington Renegades and Memphis Showboats kick off Saturday's action at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Arlington is coming off a 33-30 loss at D.C., which knocked the Renegades out of the playoff picture. Meanwhile, the Showboats return home for the final two weeks of the season riding the high of a second overtime win after stopping San Antonio 24-22 last week in Texas.

Arlington. The team features the No. 3 total offense in the UFL, racking up 304.6 yards per game. Led by veteran quarterback Luis Perez, the Renegades are scoring 22.0 points per game (No. 4 in the UFL). Perez is the No. 2 passer in the UFL in total yards (1,805) and is the top-ranked signal-caller by completion percentage (70.9 percent). Defensively, Arlington allows just 18.8 points per game, which ranks No. 3 in the league. The Renegades' defense is paced by Chris Odom, who leads the UFL in tackles-for-loss with 10.

Memphis is searching for its first home victory of the season. Both the Showboats wins this season have come in overtime, on the road, and after regulation time ended with a 20-20 score. Last week in San Antonio, Memphis jumped out to a big lead before San Antonio forced overtime, but the Showboats scored on 2-of-3 2-point conversions in the overtime shootout to pick up their second win. Cameron Dantzler returned an interception 43 yards for a score and Jalen Jackson rushed for 76 yards and a TD. The Showboats are No. 2 in the UFL in total defense (271.4 yards per game) and linebacker Steele Chambers paces the defense with 69 total tackles (No. 2 in the UFL).

Michigan Panthers (6-2, 3-1) at Birmingham Stallions (5-3, 3-1)

Saturday, May 24- 3:00 p.m. ET | Protective Stadium | ABC

In the penultimate week of the regular season, a USFL Conference Championship Game preview will emanate from Protective Stadium as the Birmingham Stallions host the Michigan Panthers.

Sitting atop the USFL Conference standings, Michigan wraps up a stretch of three straight road games looking to maintain its one-game advantage over Birmingham in the standings. The Panthers are coming off a 30-18 win over the Houston Roughnecks. Michigan has been led for much of the season by quarterback Bryce Perkins, who has accounted for 14 touchdowns (9 passing, 5 rushing). With Perkins out of the lineup last week, backup Danny Etling led the Panthers to victory, going 14-of-22 for 167 yards and 3 touchdowns. Running back Toa Taua and Perkins are each among a four-way tie for most rushing touchdowns this season with 5.

Birmingham, the defending UFL Champions, punched their ticket to the playoffs last week, despite a 29-28 loss in St. Louis. The Stallions will look to bounce back this week in this playoff preview against the Panthers. A Birmingham win would give both the Stallions and Panthers identical 6-3 records heading into the final week of the season. Birmingham has managed to qualify for the playoffs, despite being forced to play four different starting quarterbacks this season, due to injuries. While the Stallions have historically been an offensive-minded team, they have been paced by their defense this season. Birmingham enters this week with the top-rated defense in the UFL, allowing just 266.8 yards and 17.0 points per game.

With these two teams slated to face off again just two weeks later with even greater stakes, both teams will want to establish momentum, while the strategy will be intriguing.

D.C. Defenders (6-2, 4-1) at Houston Roughnecks (3-5, 2-3)

Sunday, May 24 - 4:00 p.m. ET | FOX

Week Nine action wraps up with the DC Defenders visiting the Houston Roughnecks. The Defenders have already wrapped up an XFL Conference Championship Game berth and will ride the momentum of a 33-30 shootout win over Arlington into Houston this weekend, while the Roughnecks will be looking to snap a two-game skid.

D.C. is led by the hot hand of quarterback Jordan Ta'amu, who leads the UFL in passing yardage (1,990) and passing touchdowns (16). With 420 yards passing in his final two games of the season, Ta'amu could set a new UFL single-season record for passing yards. He needs just 4 more passing TDs to tie the UFL record as well. The Defenders also feature the No. 3 rusher in the league, with Deon Jackson averaging 44.6 yards per game. Behind the top passing offense in the league, D.C. is also the best offense at 345.0 yards per game. The Defenders are No. 2 in scoring, putting up 24.5 points per game.

Houston's offense has taken off since the insertion of quarterback Jalan McClendon into the lineup. McClendon has played in just five games this season, but is the No. 4 passer in the UFL, with 1,039 yards and four touchdowns. McClendon's favorite target continues to be Justin Hall, who leads the UFL in receptions with 47. Hall is No. 6 in receiving yards with 349. The Roughnecks have already tripled their win total from last season and will be looking for continued improvement this week.

Fans can catch all the UFL action live, beginning Friday night with FOX UFL Friday. The rest of the weekend's matchups will be broadcast across FOX and ABC, as well as streaming on both networks' digital platforms.

Tickets for UFL games are on sale now at theufl.com/tickets.

For the latest UFL news, schedules, and updates, visit theufl.com.







United Football League Stories from May 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.