Boogie Roberts' Unscripted Journey

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Showboats defensive lineman Boogie Roberts is known as the mayor of spring professional football. But it might be more accurate to describe him as the United Football League's quintessential renaissance man.

He's a menacing presence on the field, a fan favorite in every city he plays, and a mentor in every locker room he enters. But off the gridiron, Boogie Roberts is a rising actor and model, a devoted father, and a man of deep gratitude. He was shaped by humble beginnings, a love for football and a wonderful mother.

While Roberts never intended to be an actor, he did have aspirations of being in front of a camera, just in a different role. In college, he was an aspiring sports broadcaster.

Now, he's been in commercials, TV shows, modeling campaigns for brands like Nike and North Face, and even performed motion capture for EA Sports. Acting wasn't part of the plan - football was. But football, as it has so often done in Roberts' life, opened another unexpected door.

Becoming the Mayor

Before there was Boogie Roberts, there was Owen Roberts.

"I got the name in Pop Warner," Roberts said of his Boogie moniker. "My coach at the time, he said when the quarterback came to the line, his eyes got big like he's seeing the boogeyman. From there, it kind of just created a life of its own."

Following a standout high school career and his time at San Jose State University, Roberts has carved out a respected role in the XFL, USFL, and now UFL. And somewhere along the way, he became the "Mayor."

"We were playing on NBC in the first year of the USFL," Roberts recalled. "Jac Collinsworth was calling the game. I made a play and he said, 'That's the mayor right there.' It just grew legs and took off. I think it came about because of how accessible I am to the fans, the league, the media - whoever. I'm always willing to help out. And you have to be pretty good on the field, too."

An Unlikely Introduction to Acting

Fittingly, Roberts' acting journey began thanks to football.

While earning his master's in sports journalism from San Jose State during the 2022 USFL season, he became a central figure in the league's behind-the-scenes documentary United by Football. His charisma and presence in front of the camera led to some viral clips.

"My personality was able to shine through and I was like, 'I can do this,'" he recalled. "So when people say this is a league of opportunity, it's not just football. It brings other opportunities you may not even know were waiting for you."

Back home in Los Angeles during the offseason, he spotted a casting call for All American, the football-themed CW series.

"They had a poster saying, Football Players Needed,'" he said. "I thought, 'Well I play football and it's the offseason, I'll go out and try.'"

After running football drills with actors who had clearly never strapped on the pads, a director approached him with an offer to join the show.

Roberts soon became a staple on All American for three seasons, playing the role of lead character Spencer James' longtime teammate and close friend.

"We went to college together. We went to the pros together. We won the Super Bowl," he explains of his character's arc. "And we both left the show together."

Persistence Pays Off

The experience of working on All American, drove him to dive deeper into a new passion. But it isn't easy getting a foot in the door in Hollywood.

Seeking advice from anyone he could, Roberts was told he needed an agent and a headshot among other pieces of advice. Roberts didn't have a professional acting head shot, so he used his XFL and USFL head shots at the beginning.

Much like when he spent time reaching out to college coaches when seeking football scholarships as a high schooler, Roberts sent dozens of emails to talent agencies - 50 or 60 by his count.

"It's hard to get an agent," he said. "But I'm persistent. Nothing's been easy for me my whole life."

Finally one agent responded.

"And that's all you need, one person to believe in you," he said, noting the similarity to football recruiting.

Roberts' hustle has translated into a blossoming portfolio. He's appeared in Super Bowl commercials, worked with Rihanna, and portrayed Hall of Fame lineman Larry Little in a project about the 1972 Miami Dolphins. He's done commercial work for Peloton, Copper Fit and the Farmer's Dog. He has modeling gigs with North Face, Fabletics, and Nike. He even does motion capture work for EA Sports' football products.

Even while he balances shoots, acting classes and casting calls, football is still his first love and he works at being prepared for both.

"If I have (acting) class, I'll do one workout and then class," he says. "If I don't have class, I'll do two workouts. If I'm filming a commercial, I might get my (football) workout in at 11 p.m., 1 a.m., 2 a.m. - whatever it takes."

Back From the Sidelines

In 2023, Roberts found himself watching the game from the outside after being cut by the DC Defenders. He was jobless after spending three seasons in spring professional football, helping to build the game as well as continue his playing career.

"Last year was very tough," he says. "I was hurt. I was questioning everything. Like, I'm the mayor - not in a cocky way - but I've given a lot to the spring leagues. I've been here from the beginning. I've been productive. I've given a lot."

It was a dark time, not unlike the months after being cut by the NFL's Los Angeles Rams after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2019. But this time, he wasn't going to slip into the depression and uncertainty he experienced a few years prior. In addition to acting and modeling, Boogie had a new reason to keep fighting: fatherhood.

"My girl was pregnant at the time. So I had to be there for her," he says. "I just kept praying. I would send a message to every team every week."

Money was tight. He worked for DoorDash and Uber Eats to make ends meet. But he never stopped training, never stopped believing.

Then the Showboats called prior to the 2024 season.

Memphis had brought in defensive coordinator Jarren Horton - a familiar face from Roberts' days with the Pittsburgh Maulers. Horton and general manager Jim Monos brought Roberts to the Showboats.

"God blessed me with another opportunity to play football," he said.

Playing for More Than Himself

While this season hasn't gone the way Roberts or the 2-6 Showboats hoped, you wouldn't know it from Roberts' demeanor. He walks around the facility with a smile and a simple question for teammates, coaches, and staff alike: "Are you still having fun?"

"I know what it's like to not be in this," he said. "And I remember how miserable it was. So even though it's not going the way we want it, I'm still filled with so much gratitude."

At this stage in his career, Roberts' "why" has shifted also. While many UFL players may be singularly focused on reaching or returning to the NFL, Roberts knows that may not be in the cards for him.

"Of course, I'd love another opportunity. But it's not the end-all, be-all for me anymore," he said of the NFL. "I'm more than just a football player. I've created another lane for myself."

Father First

Roberts' biggest motivation isn't a sack or a trophy. It's his young son: Ace Boogie Roberts.

"Being a dad is literally the best feeling in the world," Roberts says. "I had no clue how you could love someone so much. I thought I loved football, but it's not even close to how much I love my son."

Roberts was raised by a single mother in a tough Los Angeles neighborhood.

"I knew my dad, but we didn't have the best relationship," he says. "I watched my mom struggle. We struggled so much."

He wants to break that cycle for Ace.

"I'm willing to do whatever I have to do to make sure that he has everything he needs," he said. "I want him to know that his dad has his back - no matter what."

Gratitude and Grace

Whether he's disrupting plays, delivering monologues, or driving for Doordash, Roberts will always be himself. And he will never forget where he came from.

"A great woman raised me, kind of saved my life," he said of his mother, Minnie Booker. "Football kept me out of the streets and my mom always made a way. She always found a way to make sure we ate and that I had whatever I needed."

"Behind the smile, there's been a lot of pain," he added. "And it took a lot to get to this point. I don't take anything for granted. That's kind of why I'm so personable and give all of myself to people - because you never know what people are going through. And maybe, even if it's just for that day, I can be the hope they need."

Looking Ahead

Roberts knows his time in football is limited. He hopes he has two or three years left, but that all depends on how his life evolves.

"The moment I stop having fun with it, I'll be done," he says. "But right now, I'm still having fun."

After football, he plans to continue acting and modeling. And he would still love to eventually transition into sports broadcasting, putting his master's in sports journalism to work.

"I would love the opportunity to work for Fox or ESPN," he said. "I've been trying to get my foot in the door. I want to stay around football."

Meanwhile, Roberts has big ambitions for his acting career as well.

"I want to win an Oscar one day," he said, smiling.

And unlike football, acting allows time for growth to potentially reach that goal.

"There's no age limit on acting. In football, once Father Time calls, you're done," Roberts said. "That could just be the start of your prime in acting."

Whatever comes next, Roberts is prepared. With a heart as big as his smile, the cameras likely won't be far behind.







