Showboats Fall to Battlehawks, 19-9

May 11, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Showboats couldn't overcome an early deficit and fell 19-9 to the St. Louis Battlehawks on Sunday afternoon at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

A 44-yard field goal from Rodrigo Blankenship midway through the fourth quarter sealed the win for St. Louis (5-2). Memphis (1-6) had a chance to respond late but couldn't convert a critical fourth-quarter drive into points, allowing the Battlehawks to run out the clock and secure the victory.

St. Louis set the tone on the opening drive as quarterback Max Duggan powered into the end zone with a 7-yard rushing touchdown. A successful 1-point conversion run by Jarveon Howard made it 7-0. After forcing a Memphis punt, the Battlehawks added a 53-yard field goal - the longest of the game - by Blankenship to close the first quarter up 10-0.

Memphis responded late in the second quarter when Dresser Winn connected with Jonathan Adams for a 5-yard touchdown pass, trimming the deficit to 10-6 after an 11-play, 77-yard scoring drive. Memphis looked to have the momentum going into intermission, but the Battlehawks put together a 78-yard scoring drive in just over one minute. Duggan found Jahcour Pearson for a touchdown and the Battlehawks carried a 16-6 lead into halftime.

Midway through the third quarter, St. Louis forced a Winn fumble, with Kyler Baugh recovering for the Battlehawks. Memphis' defense answered with a takeaway of its own, with Kyree Woods snagging an interception and returning it 36 yards. Woods' pick set up a Matt Coghlin 27-yard field goal that brought the Showboats within one score, 16-9.

In the fourth, St. Louis held the Showboats' offense in check and pieced together a steady drive of its own late in the game, capped by Blankenship's 44-yard field goal that was responsible for the 10-point margin of victory.

Winn went 21-of-35 for 184 yards and 1 touchdown, out-dueling Duggan, who went 15-of-23 with 1 interception for 144 yards and a touchdown. Adams led the Showboats in receiving yards, with 69 on 4 receptions and the Showboats' only TD. Four Showboats tied for tackles (5 each) - Steele Chambers, Eli Walker, Andrew Dowell and Keaton Ellis. Ellis has two TFLs. Three other Showboats tallied TFLS: DeVere Levelston, Jaylon Allen and Josiah Bronson. Allen and Levelston also had sacks in the game.

The Memphis Showboats take the field again on Friday, May 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. CT in San Antonio, Texas at the Alamodome.

Memphis Showboats Postgame Notes

General

For the sixth time in seven games, the Showboats have out-gained their opposition. Sunday's total was Memphis-273, St. Louis-257.

The Showboats picked up just their second takeaway of the season on Kyree Woods' interception. Memphis' turnover margin is now -10, with 13 giveaways and just 3 takeaways.

Offense

Dresser Winn went 21-of-35 for 184 total yards with one touchdown.

Deneric Prince carried 17 times for 44 yards, and Wes Hills carried 7 times for 28 yards.

Jonathan Adams led the Showboats in receiving yards (69 on 4 receptions) and 1 TD.

Defense

Four players tied for top Showboats defender with 5 tackles each.

Kyree Woods returned an interception 36 yards, setting up the Showboats for a field goal.

Memphis grabbed five tackles for-loss and two sacks (Jaylon Allen and DeVere Levelston)

Special Teams

Isiah Hennie went for 97 yards on four kickoff returns

Matt Coghlin was 1-of-1 on field goals, converting from 27 yards out.







