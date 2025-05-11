Roughnecks Win Streak Ends, Fall 33-25 to Stallions

May 11, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Houston Roughnecks News Release







The Houston Roughnecks, riding high on their first win streak since the XFL/USFL merger, headed to Birmingham for a rematch of Week 4's defeat at home, and looked to inch closer to a potential playoff spot.

The Roughnecks' offense came flying out of the gate to start the game, running back ZaQuandre White capped off the opening drive of the game with a nine-yard touchdown run and his third of the season for the 6-0 lead. However, the home team answered back the very next drive, as Stallions running back C.J. Marable responded with a nine-yard run of his own to tie the game again.

It didn't take long for Houston to respond when White broke off a 52-yard touchdown run two plays into the next drive for his second of the day and fourth of the season. White finished the game with a season high of 69 yards rushing off of nine carries. The Roughnecks extended their lead, just a few plays later, when a pass from Stallions quarterback Case Cookus found itself into the arms of Roughnecks cornerback Damon Arnette and took 51 yards to the endzone. At the end of the first quarter, the Roughnecks found themselves on top of the Stallions, 18-6. The lead extended midway through the second quarter, when Roughnecks quarterback Jalan McClendon found wide receiver Keke Chism on a short crossing route to make it 25-6, Houston.

The Stallions continued to show life in the second quarter, however. The home team finally found the endzone as Cookus found Birmingham tight end Jace Sternberger in the back of the end zone, right before the first half expired to cut the lead to 25-12.

The second half saw the home side continue to chip away at the Roughnecks' lead. A trio of field goals by Birmingham kicker Harrison Mevis brought the Stallions within four, despite a huge stop on a 3rd and goal by Roughnecks safety Leon O'Neal Jr.. The Stallions were able to cap off their comeback by a one-yard touchdown run by quarterback J'Mar Smith, who came in for the injured Cookus, as the Stallions came away with the 33-25 win.

The Roughnecks will return home to Houston next weekend to face the leaders of the USFL conference, the Michigan Panthers, Saturday, May 17 at 12 p.m CT at the University of Houston's TDECU Stadium.

POST GAME NOTES:

Quarterback Jalan McClendon was 15-for-23 with 167 yards passing and a touchdown.

Running back ZaQuandre White had a season high in rushing yards (69) and touchdowns (2).

Cornerback Damon Arnette grabbed his first interception with the Roughnecks.







United Football League Stories from May 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.