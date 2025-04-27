Roughnecks Dominate Texas Rivals, Win 27-3 over Brahmas

April 27, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

The Houston Roughnecks headed to the Alamo City Sunday to face off against Payton Pardee and the San Antonio Brahmas in their first home game of the 2025 UFL season at the Alamodome. Both teams entered the game with a 1-3 record, with each team looking for their second win of the season.

The Roughnecks were the first to open the scoring, thanks to a 38-yard field goal by Houston kicker Chris Blewitt on the Roughnecks' first drive of the game to open the scoring at 3-0 after one drive a piece.

The Roughnecks seemed to pick up from their new offensive momentum that was found last week against Birmingham. Quarterback Jalan McClendon drove down the field finding open receivers and balanced the offense with effective gains by running back ZaQuandre White. With an evenly balanced offense driving down the field, White found the endzone from six yards out to start the second quarter off with a 9-0 lead.

The Roughnecks finished the first half with a Blewitt 29-yard field goal, as both teams entered halftime with the score at 12-0 in favor of the Roughnecks. Houston came out of the half firing offensively, with running back Kirk Merritt adding to the lead off of a 21-yard touchdown run. The Brahmas finally managed to get on the board after kicker Tristan Vizcaino's kick was good from 33 yards out to make it an 18-3 game.

The Roughnecks defense continued to play lights out, with defensive back Rayshad Williams returning an interception 68 yards for the touchdown. After the successful three-point play by wide receiver Emmanuel Butler, the Roughnecks held onto the 27-3 lead for their second win of the season.

The Roughnecks will return home next weekend to face their USFL conference opponent, the Memphis Showboats for the second time this season, Saturday, May 3 at 11 a.m. CT at the University of Houston's TDECU Stadium.

POST GAME NOTES:

Defensive back Rayshad Williams had interceptions in back-to-back games.

Quarterback Jalan McClendon gets first win as a starter for the Houston Roughnecks.

After starting 1-11 since the XFL/USFL merger, the Roughnecks have won two out of their last three games.

