In the Conclusion of a Teetering Matchup, the Roughnecks Add Another Notch to the Loss Column

April 20, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - In their return to the Bayou City following their first win of the season, the Houston Roughnecks hosted the Birmingham Stallions in a nail biting contest but failed to remain victorious-losing 23-16.

Seeking their second straight win of the season, the Roughnecks would kickoff to the visiting Stallions to start the first fifteen of the match. Holding over six minutes of ball possession, Birmingham would march down the field into Roughnecks territory. Although the Houston defense fought to keep the door shut on the Stallions' offense, the visitors would still put the first score on the board, 3-0, with a 48-yd field goal by PK Harrison Mevis to end their drive. Both teams would turn the ball over on three and out downs during their following possessions heading into the second.

Controlling the ball at the start of the second quarter, the Stallions' WR Davion Davis would run through the Roughnecks defense to the redzone for a 26-yd TD catch, followed by a successful 2-pt conversion-upping their score to 11-0 over the boys in blue. Looking for an offensive spark of their own, Houston would drill downfield into Birmingham territory for the first time of the game, as RB ZaQuandre White rushed up the middle for a 4-yd touchdown. Following a successful 1-pt conversion, the Roughnecks would put their own tallies on the board, increasing the score to 11-6. The momentum would continue for the home team as their next scoring possession, 44-yd field goal, inched them closer to a tight game with a score of 11-10. Fighting to keep their lead, the reigning UFL champions would seal their lead with a 50-yd touchdown catch by WR Deon Cain, increasing their score 17-10 going into the half.

Returning from the tunnel and still having a dog in this fight, the Roughnecks continued to find ways to turn the game on its head. Slithering in the backfield, CB Rayshad Williams would record the first interception of the game in the Stallions' terrain. Operating as a well-oiled machine, Houston's second drive of the quarter would amp up the excitement of the game. QB Jalan McClendon's deep pass completion to WR T.J. Vasher for 46 yards in the mix of one-on-one coverage, would put the team in ideal field possession. QB Jalan McClendon would cut his own slice of the pie with his first rushing touchdown of the season, closing in on Birmingham's lead 17-16.

Bringing pressure from all sides, the Stallions would suffer their second error of the game following a fumble after kickoff that would be recovered by Roughnecks' CB Armani Marsh on the Birmingham 25 yard line. Unable to capitalize on yet another turnover, the ball would be placed right back in the possession of the Stallions entering the final set of fifteen. Birmingham would continue their rally and seal Houston's fate with a late interception and a pair of field goals, notching the final score to 23-16.

The Roughnecks will face the San Antonio Brahmas on the road at the Alamodome on Sunday, April 27. Game 5 will air on ESPN at 2 p.m. CT.

POST GAME NOTES:

QB Jalan McClendon recorded his first rushing TD of the season.

RB ZaQuandre White recorded his first TD of the season.

CB Rayshad Williams recorded his first interception of the season.

SS Markel Roby led the team with 9 TOT.

