Houston Roughnecks Cornerback Damon Arnette Signs with the Houston Texans

June 20, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

HOUSTON - The United Football League has announced that Houston Roughnecks cornerback Damon Arnette has signed with the Houston Texans of the National Football League.

Arnette registered 18 tackles across eight games for the Roughnecks during the 2025 UFL season. He recorded five pass breakups, placing him third on the team in that category. Arnette's productive season was highlighted by his 51-yard pick-six as time expired in the first quarter of the Week 7 matchup versus the Birmingham Stallions.

A first-round pick (19th overall) of the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft, Arnette appeared in 13 games with seven starts over two seasons, where he had three passes defended and 29 tackles, 23 solo.

Arnette played collegiately at Ohio State, appearing in 53 games during his time with the Buckeyes from 2015-2019, totaling 140 tackles (104 solo), five interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, 27 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He was a three-time All-Big Ten selection, helping the program reach the College Football Playoffs twice, in 2016 and 2019, respectively.

Arnette becomes the first Houston Roughnecks player to sign an NFL contract this off season.

The Roughnecks will retain Arnette's rights should he return to the UFL.







