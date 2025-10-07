Shell Energy Stadium to Serve as Home of United Football League's Houston Gamblers

Published on October 7, 2025 under United Football League (UFL)

Houston Gamblers News Release







HOUSTON - Shell Energy Stadium, home of Houston Dynamo FC and the Houston Dash, announced today that the venue will serve as the home of the Houston Gamblers (formerly Houston Roughnecks) during the 2026 United Football League (UFL) season. The season kicks off on Friday, March 27, with the full 43-game slate to be unveiled at a later date.

Current Houston Gamblers season ticket members should expect additional communication from the league within 24 hours. Season ticket deposits are currently open for the 2026 season.

"Today marks another exciting day for Shell Energy Stadium, as our world-class venue welcomes another professional sports team home," said HDFC President of Business Operations Jessica O'Neill. "We look forward to showing Gamblers fans why residents and visitors enjoy the convenience that our location offers combined with unparalleled premium seating and an authentically Houston food and beverage experience. This addition enhances our vision to strategically increase programing at our facilities to benefit fans, partners and local businesses in East Downtown."

Beginning its third season, 2026 marks a major step forward for the UFL's continued growth, unveiling three new franchises - the Columbus Aviators, Louisville Kings, and Orlando Storm. The three new franchises will replace the Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers and San Antonio Brahmas, which competed in the league during its first two seasons. In addition to Houston's name change, which reverts back to the team's original name during its USFL era, the Arlington Renegades will now become the Dallas Renegades.

Beginning with the 2026 season, the teams will no longer be divided into two conferences but will compete as a united eight-team league with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs at the conclusion of the regular season.

2026 United Football League Teams

Team Venue

Birmingham Stallions Protective Stadium

Columbus Aviators Historic Crew Stadium

Dallas Renegades Toyota Stadium (Frisco, TX)

DC Defenders Audi Field

Houston Gamblers Shell Energy Stadium

Louisville Kings Lynn Family Stadium

Orlando Storm Inter&Co Stadium

St. Louis Battlehawks The Dome at America's Center

Head coaches will be announced in the near future for the three teams, along with new uniform designs for all eight teams.

The UFL is THE professional spring football league. With the visionary backing of Mike Repole and Impact Capital, RedBird Capital Partners, FOX, Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson and ESPN, the United Football League delivers the most accessible and innovative professional football experience in the world for players and fans. For more information, fans can visit www.theufl.com.







United Football League Stories from October 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.