Inter&Co Stadium Named Home of UFL's Orlando Storm

Published on October 7, 2025 under United Football League (UFL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Inter&Co Stadium and the United Football League today announced a multi-year partnership that will see the Downtown Orlando venue become the home of the newly unveiled Orlando Storm franchise.

"We're proud to welcome the UFL to Inter&Co Stadium as part of our ongoing commitment to delivering world-class events to our fans and the Central Florida community," said Jarrod Dillon, Orlando City SC, Orlando Pride and Inter&Co Stadium President of Business Operations. "With over 750,000 visitors last year, Inter&Co Stadium continues to build on its role as a key driver of economic growth in our region, while reinforcing Orlando's status as one of the best places for sporting events in the nation."

The Orlando Storm will play its home regular season games at Inter&Co Stadium during the 2026 season, which kicks off on March 27. The full 43-game UFL schedule will be announced at a later date.

Inter&Co Stadium will join Lynn Family Stadium (Louisville Kings), Shell Energy Stadium (Houston Gamblers) and Toyota Stadium (Dallas Renegades) as professional soccer venues hosting a UFL team for the first time, along with former MLS venue Historic Crew Stadium (Columbus Aviators).

As part of the partnership, Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride season ticket members will receive priority access to Orlando Storm tickets.

Inter&Co Stadium, located in the heart of Downtown Orlando, is home to Orlando City SC (MLS) and Orlando Pride (NWSL). Since opening in 2017, the stadium has hosted a wide range of marquee events, including FIFA Club World Cup matches, the MLS All-Star Game, U.S. Men's and Women's National Team matches and the Special Olympics USA Games Opening Ceremony.

The venue also has a history with football, having hosted the Cure Bowl in 2019 and 2021. The 2019 edition saw Liberty University earn its first-ever bowl victory, defeating Georgia Southern 23-16, while in 2021, Coastal Carolina claimed its first bowl win in a thrilling 47-41 contest against Northern Illinois.

The addition of the Orlando Storm continues Inter&Co Stadium's evolution as a multi-event venue and reinforces its role as a hub for unforgettable fan experiences in Central Florida.

