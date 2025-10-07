Renegades to Play Home Games at Toyota Stadium Starting in 2026

Published on October 7, 2025 under United Football League (UFL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Arlington Renegades of the United Football League today announced a major shift: beginning in the 2026 season, the team will move its home games to Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas and will be called the Dallas Renegades.

"From Frisco ISD to the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl, Toyota Stadium hosts a wealth of football games, and we're excited to welcome the Dallas Renegades home to this facility," said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. "The synergy between soccer, football, and fan experience here will strengthen both franchises. We look forward to working closely with the Renegades' ownership to ensure a seamless transition and outstanding home-field atmosphere."

The Renegades franchise has been a staple of professional spring football in North Texas since 2020. Originally founded as the Dallas Renegades in 2020, the team returned in 2023 as the Arlington Renegades in the XFL, playing at Choctaw Stadium. Under legendary head coach Bob Stoops, the Renegades captured the 2023 XFL Championship, beating the DC Defenders in San Antonio. Following the 2024 merger that created the UFL, the Renegades competed in Arlington through the 2025 season.

Next Steps & Fan Information

The full 2026 schedule, ticket packages, and season membership options will be announced at a later date.

Current Renegades season ticket members will receive direct communication regarding relocation options or alternative packages from the Renegades season ticket membership team.

The United Football League (UFL) is THE professional spring football league. With the visionary backing of Mike Repole and Impact Capital, RedBird Capital Partners, FOX, Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson and ESPN, the United Football League delivers the most accessible and innovative professional football experience in the world for players and fans.

Toyota Stadium Renovation

Toyota Stadium is currently undergoing a $182 million comprehensive renovation project that will transform the fan and player experience. Planned enhancements include added shade over seating areas, expansion of seating and restrooms, a new roof structure, improved concessions, upgraded club spaces, and new suite levels. During this transition period, the Renegades and FC Dallas will collaborate closely to maintain game-day operations, shared infrastructure, and fan access. Learn more at NewToyotaStadium.com.







