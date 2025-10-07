United Football League Announces New Vision, New Markets and Team Rebrands for 2026

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League (UFL) announced today a major step forward in its continued growth, unveiling three new franchises set to debut in the spring of 2026 when the league kicks off its third season. The new teams will be located in Columbus, Ohio, playing at Historic Crew Stadium, former home of the Columbus Crew of the MLS; Louisville, Kentucky, playing at Lynn Family Stadium, home of the Louisville City FC of the USL and Racing Louisville FC of the NWSL; and Orlando, Florida, playing at Inter&Co Stadium, home of the Orlando City SC of the MLS and Orlando Pride of the NWSL

The league also announced updated team names and new venues for two legacy teams; the Arlington Renegades will become the Dallas Renegades when they move to Toyota Stadium, home of FC Dallas of the MLS, and the Houston Roughnecks will be named the Houston Gamblers when they relocate to Shell Energy Stadium, home of the Houston Dynamo FC of the MLS and Houston Dash of the NWSL.

"Today marks an important step forward for the United Football League, ¬Â said Mike Repole, co-owner of the United Football League, who leads league business operations through his private equity firm, Impact Capital. "Columbus, Louisville, and Orlando are true football cities with deep sports roots. We're proud to bring professional football to these communities - in energetic, fan-driven stadiums built to create an authentic gameday experience and strengthen the foundation of this league for years to come. ¬Â

Repole joined the UFL ownership group in July 2025, aligning with FOX, RedBird Capital Partners, ESPN, Dany Garcia, and Dwayne "The Rock ¬Â Johnson. He is tasked with steering the league's business strategy, brand development, and long-term growth.

"We're heading into this season with new teams, new markets, new venues, and a renewed energy that reflects the momentum building around this league, ¬Â said Repole.

The three news teams will replace the Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers and San Antonio Brahmas, which competed in the league during its first two seasons.

New Names

The new teams - the Columbus Aviators, Louisville Kings, and Orlando Storm - will join current United Football League teams the Birmingham Stallions, DC Defenders and St. Louis Battlehawks. They also join the Houston franchise, which will now be called the Houston Gamblers (from the Houston Roughnecks), reverting back to the team's original name during its USFL era, as well as the Dallas franchise, which will now be called the Dallas Renegades (from the Arlington Renegades) to reflect the team's North Texas fanbase.

New Venues

As part of Repole's overall strategy of playing in smaller, more intimate soccer venues, the Houston Gamblers will play at Shell Energy Stadium, home of the Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash. The Dallas Renegades will move to Toyota Stadium, home of FC Dallas.

The UNITED Football League

Beginning with the 2026 season, the teams will no longer be divided into two conferences, but will compete as a united eight-team league with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs at the conclusion of the regular season.

TEAM VENUE

Birmingham Stallions Protective Stadium

Columbus Aviators Historic Crew Stadium

Dallas Renegades Toyota Stadium (Frisco, TX)

DC Defenders Audi Field

Houston Gamblers Shell Energy Stadium

Louisville Kings Lynn Family Stadium

Orlando Storm Inter&Co Stadium

St. Louis Battlehawks The Dome at America's Center

Head coaches will be announced in the near future for the three teams, along with new uniform designs for all eight teams. The 43-game 2026 United Football League schedule, which will kick off on Friday, March 27, will be unveiled at a later date.

New Markets

Season ticket deposits in the new markets are currently on sale.

Markets With Venue Changes

Current season ticket members should expect additional communication from the league within 24 hours. Season ticket deposits are currently open for the Dallas Renegades and Houston Gamblers.

Markets With No Changes

For more information or to secure season tickets for the UFL teams in existing markets, fans can visit www.theufl.com/tickets.







