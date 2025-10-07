Inter&Co Stadium 'Proud' to Add Orlando Storm as Home Venue

Published on October 7, 2025 under United Football League (UFL)

Tuesday afternoon at Inter&Co Stadium proved to be an exciting day for the stadium, as the United Football League announced their return to Orlando with their new franchise, the Orlando Storm. More importantly, the team will be calling Inter&Co Stadium home starting next year, with five of their 10 games being hosted by the downtown venue.

"We have this beautiful, amazing venue that we own and operate year-round and as you know, as good stewards of the community, part of our job is to continue to drive more economic impact for events here year-round for our fans and for the community at large," Jarrod Dillon, Orlando City SC, Orlando Pride and Inter&Co Stadium President of Business Operations said. "When we had a chance to speak with the UFL team about their vision and what they wanted to do, we were very, very much open. So when you look at the 200 events, 750,000 people coming through and entering Inter&Co Stadium last year, we have a good reputation with events, hospitality, and that a great many of our fans love. I think this is going to be another wonderful addition to the city of Orlando."

The Orlando Storm are one of three new teams to join the UFL for the upcoming season, with all three set to play their games in soccer stadiums, making a total of six of the league's eight teams that will play in soccer venues.

"This facility here is incredible. It fits our model, everything that we want to do, what the city of Orlando stands for, where it's going to grow, everything that we want to be," Russ Brandon, CEO and President of the UFL said. "This building really pops, in a lot of ways, just anytime you hear about an event. What they've done here from an activation standpoint, what it's like when Orlando City and the Pride play here is amazing. We look forward to backing this place, and I think the environment here is going to be unreal."

This will not be the first time that Inter&Co Stadium has hosted American Football, with the venue previously hosting the Cure Bowl during the soccer offseason in December of 2019 and 2021. This will, however, be the first time the stadium has hosted football games that will be played concurrently with the MLS and NWSL matches already set to take place.

"We have one of the best groundskeepers in professional soccer, in my opinion, who also happens to have collegiate football experience," Dillon said. "We feel very good with our plan that we've put in place, working with the UFL to make sure for the field we get ahead of things, even as early as December, so that we're well ahead of the season starting. Once we get into that, we'll make sure that soccer games get scheduled to happen first. That way we can make sure that football is put in a position to succeed, but playing games after our soccer matches, rather than vice versa. That will help with being able to repair the grass and make sure week over week that everything's in a great tip-top playing shape."

The 2026 UFL season will kick off on March 27 with the full 43-game UFL schedule to be announced at a later date.







