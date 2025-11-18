2026 Houston Gamblers Season Tickets on Sale Now

Published on November 18, 2025 under United Football League (UFL)

Houston Gamblers News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Gamblers have officially announced that season tickets for the 2026 season are now available for purchase!

The Gamblers have a new home at Shell Energy Stadium, bringing fans closer to the action than ever before. With comfortable seating, incredible sightlines, and upgraded food and beverage options, every game promises an unforgettable experience. The stadium's intimate layout, high-energy atmosphere, and enhanced video and sound systems set the stage for next-level game days.

Fans can also take advantage of new all-inclusive options, upgraded suites, and premium hospitality spaces- all designed to make every moment at Shell Energy Stadium something special.

Season ticket memberships for the Gamblers' five home games start at just $75 which also include priority access, exclusive perks and discounts, and special fan benefits such as:

Inaugural Season Ticket Member gift

Exclusive Season Ticket Member Newsletter

Ticket Exchange Program (Subject to Availability)

Price Savings vs Single Game Tickets

Flexible Renewal Payment Options

Partner Discounts

Invite to Exclusive STM Events

Same Seat for Every Game

Priority access to UFL postseason tickets before the general public

The 2026 UFL season will kick off on Friday March 27, 2026, with a 10-week regular season schedule.

For more information on season ticket packages and benefits, visit uflhouston.com/tickets or contact the Gamblers Ticket Office at tickets@uflgamblers.com.







